New York Giants 90-Man Roster 2026 Training Camp Previews

The New York Giants are bringing 90 players to training camp this year, many of whom fans will have heard of and some of whom they have not.

Not to worry, as we are unveiling a look at every rostered player to help you know who’s who. We look at each player’s 2025 season, their 2026 outlook, where they might fit in with head coach John Harbaugh’s first Giants roster iteration, salary cap ramifications and more.

Be sure to bookmark this page and visit daily as we’ll be adding to the list as new previews are published.

CB Paulson Adebo: Did the Giants Get What They Paid For?

DL Darius Alexander: Can He Fill the Massive Hole in the Giants' Revamped Defense?

QB Brandon Allen: Are Giants Wasting a Roster Spot on Him?

WR Calvin Austin III: What Kind of Role Could He Fill on Giants Offense?

CB Deonte Banks: Is He Running Out of Time to Save His Giants Career?

RB Damon Bankston: The Giants' Most Intriguing UDFA Can Do It All — But Can He Make the Roster?

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