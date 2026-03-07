Giants Free Agency Mailbag: Balancing Reality and Vision Ahead

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI Reader Mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, nothing is off-limits. So, let's dive right into your questions!

My wishes for the NY Giants offseason:

Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux and a sixth-round pick to Chargers for 3rd pick and their WR4, Tre Harris. He was a major receiver for Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss.

Sign Eluemunor. Maybe $9-10 million per year plus $200K for each start at tackle. Gives us flexibility with Mbow.

Sign John Franklyn Myers for D-line depth.

Pick Sonnie Styles with the #5 pick in the draft and release Okereke. Finally, after all these years, a tackling machine for the middle of our defense that can actually cover TEs and RBs.

What do you think? - Ralph G.

Ralph, I think everything you listed here is stuff we have touched upon at one point or another, so on the surface, we are in agreement. That said, let me go through the added specifics you mentioned in each point.

While I like your proposal for Thibodeaux, why does the player in return have to be someone Jaxson Dart previously played with? I also do think Eluemunor will be back; I feel much better about that than I did a month ago, but I question whether $9-$10 million APY is going to get it done.

I am all in favor of signing John Franklin-Myers, but I suspect he'll be too expensive.

And I'm definitely on board with drafting Sonny Styles if he's there at No. 5 (Okereke has since been released).

Why would anyone mock a WR to the giants @5. Harbaugh has never prioritized that position based on what we saw in Baltimore. #askptrain — Angelo Heifa (@AngeloHeifa) March 5, 2026

Angelo, appreciate the question, but as I have said numerous times, I only speak for myself and not for what others say or do. No one appointed me the spokesperson for the draft analysts out there and I just as soon not try to get into their heads to figure out why they are leaning a specific way.

Our mocks on this site have had Sonny Styles at No. 5. Happy to discuss why we're leaning that way, in case it's not as obvious or if you disagree with the pick.

Awesome. “Are there any future plans to make the stadium more autism-friendly for guests with sensory sensitivities?” — Phil (@Philip046563550) March 5, 2026

Phil, I checked MetLife Stadium's web site, and it looks like the do offer accommodations for guests with sensory processing needs. You can find that information right here.

Do you think they’ll get a linebacker now that Bobby is gone or take their chances in the draft? Not sure Sonny will be there at 5. — Cindy (@Cindyc3518) March 4, 2026

Cindy, I can see both happening. The linebacker depth on the team right now is not very good. So I absolutely believe that pairing a rookie with a veteran is the way they want to go. Just a matter if everything falls their way. And given the depth of this draft class a linebacker, I see no reason why it wouldn't fall their way.

Here's a question: How does Joe Schoen survive as "GM" when he's usurped by the new coach and given the worst GM grades by the NFLPA? — Peteyboy (@Peterlook845) March 4, 2026

Petey, while I think the Giants team ownership takes some grades into consideration, I suspect they aren't persuaded by others, and this is one of them.

That said, I remain very interested to see if they give Schoen a contract extension. I truly don't understand why, if they were willing to back him initially, that wasn't done already, and why they are supposedly waiting until after the draft--unless it's to see how things work out with John Harbaugh.

why don't teams - especially the giants because they're my favorite - expedite more effort into trying to find qualified kickers ? guys who can kick field goals 60+ yds have to be out there — @BigBluRkingCrew (@BJTSinNewYork) March 5, 2026

There is an old belief that kickers are a dime a dozen. That said, as we have seen, quality kickers are not. From the Giants' perspective, I think they were hoping to ride it out with Graham Gano, who, back in the day, was capable of hitting 60+ yard field goals.

When the injury bug bit him again, the Giants were left scrambling, having to try underdeveloped kickers or washed-up veterans.

Patty do you think the Giants address crucial positions where experience and track record matter ie CB OL and then use the draft positions where its easier to have an immediate impact and need less “seasoning”…ie RB LB DT WR?? — Andrew Bogdan (@AndrewBogdanCT) March 5, 2026

I think that makes sense, Andrew. Harbaugh has said he expects this team to hit the ground running, so, yes, I absolutely could see that plan being the course of action that dominates this year's roster-building process.

My question is this upcoming draft starts and the first 4 picks in front of of us go 1-Mendoza 2- Styles 3- Downs 4- Reese... Do you think the Giants would truly go BPA which at that time would be probably Bailey or Banes of do they go for need or try to move back in the draft — MOOSE 74 (@marcus3255) March 5, 2026

Moose, I think they go best available. If they're going to trade down, I think maybe they look to do so in the second round. Every draft analyst I've spoken with so far echoes the same thought: that this is not a draft class full of legitimate first-rounders.

So I think they stay put at No. 5. That said, let's see how free agency plays out, as it might change the complexion.

#askPtrain What would be your move at pick 5? — MISTERUNDERSTOODER94 (@blahzay253) March 5, 2026

This guy:

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What do you think the chances are that Sonny Styles will be there at 5? — GPA17 (@Gifan1156) March 6, 2026

If he gets past the Jets, I'd say pretty good as of this writing.

Johnathan Allen next to @agentdexy97 ? Does that make sense at all? #AskPtrain — James L. McMahan Jr. (iJames) (@theijames) March 5, 2026

Intriguing. The only question I would really have regarding such a possible move, besides cost, is what happened in Minnesota, and is Allen still the game-wrecking talent he was a few years back, or have the schemes he's been in affected him?

@Patricia_Traina #askptrain Before free agency starts, Schoen didn’t extend anyone during the season. Do you know if he attempted to or because of the coaching change he waited? — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) March 6, 2026

My guess is neither. The Giants' cap last year during the season wasn't favorable for an extension. Who was he going to extend?

If you look at his history, Schoen has extended guys who have earned postseason honors, such as All-Pro or Pro Bowl. Who among those whose contracts were expiring fit that criterion?

Also, from the players' perspective, most of them want to see how the market treats them, so I think contract extensions, while they do happen, aren't as common as people think.

@Patricia_Traina With John H. loving the run game in his Ravens teams, do you think (crystal ball guess) that the NYGiants will go back to a utilizing a fullback fulltime? Will Skat perhaps line up in a lot more 2 RB packages and play that role occasionally if the dont? — Alex Butson (@alex_butson) March 6, 2026

Hard to say for sure, Alex. I suspect Harbaugh wants to get the Giants back to a power rushing game, and I could certainly see a need for a fullback, though whether they actually get one or sign a tight end who can fulfill lead-blocking duties is still to be determined.

I've thought about Skattebo as a lead blocker given how physical he is, but I don't think that is a role for him. NFL fullbacks are usually between 5'11" and 6'1" (Skattebo is 5'11" with cleats on), and they weigh between 240 and 270 pounds (Skattebo is 215 pounds).

Do you think that the re-signing of Devin Singletary means that the Giants aren't confident that Skattebo will be fully recovered early next season, or, conversely, that they are confident that Skattebo will be healthy, so there's no need to bring in another top back, such as Kenneth Walker, and keeping Motor will round out the running back committee? -- Kevin C. (similar question submitted by Fred E.)

Kevin, no, I don't think that. I think Harbaugh looked at Singletary's tape and maybe checked in with Tim Kelly, who was retained from the previous staff, regarding Singletary's offerings, which I wrote about in this article .

The Giants need three running backs regardless. I never believed the hype that the Giants would make a serious run for Kenneth Walker. Maybe they do, but I find it hard to believe, given the other needs on the team. I also don't buy into the notion that they'd go Jeremiyah Love at No. 5.

We will see in a few days what unfolds--maybe I'm wrong. But logically speaking, this talk about getting a premier running back who would automatically become your bellcow doesn't make a whole lot of sense. That said, I'm aware that's what the Ravens had under Harbaugh with Derek Henry, so again, we shall see.