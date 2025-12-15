Giants Interim Head Coach Mike Kafka Reveals Where His Immediate Focus Lies

New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka isn’t worried about tomorrow, next week, or next year.

Instead, he is locked in on finding ways to snap the Giants’ eight-game losing streak and letting the chips fall where they may.

“I love being the head coach of the New York Football Giants, and it's a privilege to do this job,” Kafka said Monday morning via a video call with reporters.

“The challenges and the things that come with it are part of the job. Absolutely, I look forward to it every day, coming into work, to attack it every single day and give our players the best opportunity to be successful. That's really where my mind's at, with the players, with the staff and giving them everything I’ve got.”

While Kafka seems to be enjoying the opportunity he’s been given, there’s little question that the circumstances in which he’s assumed his current role haven’t been favorable.

He took over for the now-dismissed Brian Daboll following a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

That means that Kafka, who has made some changes on the fly, hasn’t had the luxury of building the program up from scratch according to his vision. This factor may or may not be counted against him when team ownership decides whether to go in a different direction at head coach or to remove the "interim" label from Kafka’s title.

For Kafka, it’s a challenge he’s willing to embrace.

“This is the situation that I'm in, and I'm going to take full advantage of it,” he said. “Any opportunity that I have to help this team and put my fingerprint on the team, I will.”

Still, even Kafka couldn’t deny that having the chance to start a program from scratch comes with a lot more benefits.

“Obviously, yeah, when you have the opportunity to do it from the start, you have a way to kind of change certain things, build the culture the way you want to build it,” he said.

“But we have a great team here, we have a great staff here, and I look forward to coming to work every single day. I love working with these guys. They're giving us everything they’ve got, and we're going to find a way to get a W.”

And if it’s not with the Giants, then what about the rest of the league that might have head coaching openings?

“I'm not really concerned about any of that stuff. That would be super selfish of me to think about that,” Kafka said.

“Where we're at in this season, my only focus is on the players and the coaches and getting our guys ready to roll. We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us with three games left.

“Nothing's more important than this game right now against Minnesota. So, that's really where our minds are at. That's where my mind's at.”

