Giants Kicker Jason Sanders: The Good, The Great and The Ugly

The New York Giants have finally released longtime placekicker Graham Gano , a move that will save the Giants $4.5 million against the salary cap. It brings to an end a six-year career full of highs and lows for Gano and the Giants.

It also signals that the team is dedicated and feels comfortable with their new kicker, Jason Sanders, heading into the 2026 season.

Jason Sanders' seven-year career was halted by a hip injury that kept him out of the 2025 season. But now, back and seemingly healthy, he is ready to resume what has been an impressive career to date.

Now that the roster change has been made, let's examine the good, the great, and the ugly of Jason Sanders’ game.

The Good: Consistency Under 40 yards

The Good of new #NYGiants kicker Jason Sanders is his consistency inside the 40-yard line. #automatic pic.twitter.com/kIYDLJrLLj — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 29, 2026

Sanders has been nearly perfect on kicks under 40 yards. Over his career, he has attempted 102 field goals and made 98. Four missed field goals from under 40 yards over seven seasons is a phenomenal feat.

In 2023 and 2024, he never missed a kick inside 40 yards. He was a perfect 24/20 over those two seasons and was a legitimate weapon for the Dolphins when their offense was sputtering.

It's a comfort for a team to know that once they're within a certain area, they are almost guaranteed three points. It allows them to play freer and take more chances to get the ball into the end zone.

The Giants have been plagued by missed field goals inside the 40 over the past couple of seasons. Sanders should hopefully eliminate that issue.

The Great: Clutch Kicking

The Great of new #NYGiants kicker Jason Sanders is his ability to kick in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/cXRQqUOlw2 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) March 29, 2026

Since he's entered the league, Sanders has been one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL. He has consistently stepped up to the line and made field goals when his teams needed them the most.

Not only has he been nearly automatic from inside the 40, but his 74.5% from 40 yards and beyond is one that other kickers would admire.

His field goal percentage has been 90% or more in three of his seven seasons, including 2024, where he hit 37 of 41 attempts.

Sanders has kept his nerves in game-winning moments. Over seven seasons, he has six game-winning field goals, including a 47-yarder to beat the Chicago Bears in overtime in 2018.

In 2019, he hit a 37-yarder in the fourth quarter of a game against the Jets that gave the team the lead, before a miraculous pass interference penalty on the preceding drive gave the Jets an untimed down to win the game.

In 2020, he hit a 44-yard field goal to beat the Raiders. In 2023, he hit a 50-yard field goal to beat the Jets and a 29-yard field goal to beat the Cowboys. Finally, in 2024, he hit a 52-yarder against the Jacksonville Jaguars to seal the team's win.

The Ugly: Unknowns From Injury

Sanders missed the entire 2025 season with a hip injury. Unlike an ankle or a knee, which are hinge points on the leg, everything in the body starts from the hip: the power, the ability to stabilize and plant, and the torque needed to aim the ball. Whether it is the plant foot or the kicking foot, the hip has to do the job for both.

Two unknowns remain: Sanders' ability to maintain the power for long field goals and the accuracy that made him elite with Miami.

The Giants have expressed confidence that Sanders will be ready to return to the performance level he demonstrated in 2024, when he was one of the top kickers in the league.

Coach's Corner

We have not heard anything about Sanders this offseason. There have been no updates on his progress or notes on his current health.

That is a great sign. When he was designated to return from the IR at the end of the season for the Dolphins, and they chose to keep him on IR, it was troubling; it seemed as if something might have gone wrong in his recovery.

However, the fact that we haven't heard anything since means it might have been a situation where they were going to part ways with Sanders and wanted to make sure he didn't get further injured by coming back.

For a kicker, it's all about being comfortable with the operation. The only thing Sanders should be concerned about, aside from strength and flexibility to ensure his hip can handle the rigors of kicking, is working with his long snapper and holder to ensure they are all comfortable with their roles.