Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals the Emotional Truth Behind His Giants Return

Ever since entering the NFL in 2014 as a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants, receiver Odell Beckham Jr has had a lot of ups and a lot of downs.

The downs, most of which have been of his own doing, have taught him a thing or two about life, making him a better, wiser person.

Now the father of a young son, Beckham, who returned to the Giants this week to fulfill a longstanding goal of his, reflected on the long and winding road he had to navigate to get back to where things all started for him.

“Taking a step away from the game was what was best for me at a time of my life where you love something so much that it kind of became detrimental; it became bad to me,” he said in his opening remarks to the media following his third practice with the team.

“Just being able to take that time off and be with my son and be with family and just reprioritize what was important to me.

“And knowing that I still love this game so much–I felt great just being back out there, being back in the building, just on this field, looking at this stadium; it's a pretty surreal feeling. So I know I got a lot of work to do.”

A Wiser, More Focused Beckham

Beckham, show here with New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the receiver's first stint with the team, is all about setting a good example for his young son. | Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beckham, who signed a one-year veteran salary benefit, is a far cry from the younger version of himself who notched four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years as a Giant, but whose career also saw him become a lightning rod for controversy.

Whereas in those days he might have felt more entitled to the spoils that came with his draft pedigree and immediate popularity that made him an instant fan favorite, Beckham knows that he’s going to have to earn his place on the Giants roster, which he said he’s ready to do.

“I came here to earn it. Just work hard every day and be the best I can for the team,” he said. “It feels good. It's football. It's definitely been a minute, but it feels good. It's fun. I've been eating it. I've been missing it, so I'm just happy to be here.”

Besides being the best teammate he can be, Beckham’s return to the Giants is all about setting an example for his son.

“Just the way that I had to walk away–it was just unsettling in my soul and my spirit. It's not who I am. I've never surrendered, quit, or felt like I've given up on myself or anything. And it just wasn't sitting with me,” he said.

“I have to do this. This is for myself, this is for my son. I want to lead by example. I want him to be able to see who I am, not who I was, and know that we never give up in our house.

“You go after what you believe in; you believe in yourself. And at the end of the day, God is gonna take care of the rest.”

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