Giants Offense Did Enough in Week 10, but Questions Still Linger
An argument could be made that the New York Giants' offense did just enough to secure the team’s first road win in over a year.
New York jumped out to a 20-10 lead, which it carried into the fourth quarter before yet another epic collapse by the defense that sent the Giants' record to 2-8 for the third straight season.
Was the Giants' offense perfect? No. The red zone woes continue (one of four), though, to be fair, some of that this week was on the coaching decisions.
But considering that the Giants outgained the Bears 431 to 391, had a better yards-per-play average (6.2 to 6.1), and won the time of possession 31:18 to 28:42, the offense did enough to win this game.
Still, as always, let’s get into the specifics to see where the individual plays could have been better.
Quarterbacks
⏹Jaxson Dart
The Giants got three quarters out of Dart this week, and it should have been enough, but it was not.
With five minutes left in the third quarter, the game turned when Dart fumbled and got concussed on one of those moronic designed quarterback runs that this coaching staff continues to dial up (in case you missed it, the Giants have run the most designed quarterback runs in the league this year).
The coaches were asking for trouble, and they got it when Dart missed the entire fourth quarter and watched from the locker room as his team imploded.
Through three quarters, Dart was practically beating the Bears all by himself. There were two touchdown runs (both “designed”), and he was 19-of-29, 242 yards through the air. He also had 66 yards on the ground, coming up big time and time again.
What’s more impressive is that Dart did it without a running game that logged a total of two yards on eight carries in the entire first half.
Dart scored 10 points in that half and drove his offense to another score on the first possession of the second half, capping it off with a 24-yard run untouched into the end zone.
What makes Dart’s running so efficient is how well he sets up his blockers. He’s not fast, but he is fast enough.
Of note, Dart has scored at least one rushing touchdown in five straight weeks. He’s also been very good throwing short to the sidelines, the ball almost always on time and right on the money.
Dart’s arm strength might not be elite, but it’s good enough. What separates him from the pack is his decision-making, his ability to read defenses, his pocket awareness, and his competitiveness. All of these are near-elite traits.
Once he fumbled, in the midst of driving his team to another score, the game tilted the other way. Improving game management has to become a Dart focus.
As happened in the Denver game, the Giants likely win if Dart does not turn the ball over late. When Dart did not come out of the locker room at the start of the fourth quarter, things went south all over the field.
He is that important to this team. He is that good. In this lost season, it might be best for this team if Dart sits for a week or two.
He needs to learn some lessons regarding protecting himself, and, as hard as it is for us to say this, he probably needs to get away from this coaching staff that overran Daniel Jones before him, and is now overrunning Dart into the ground.
⏹Russell Wilson
Stepping in for the injured Dart at the start of the fourth quarter, Wilson pretty much did absolutely nothing but hand the ball off, dump it off, throw it away, and play like he was scared to get hit.
It is as obvious to anyone watching these games that Wilson is done. Why the organization has kept him as the backup during Dart’s ascension must be a front office decision.
Jameis Winston should be getting that designation, and he should be starting for Dart next week if the rookie doesn’t clear the protocol in time. Still, the organization has backed itself into a hole with Wilson and will undoubtedly trot him out there next week.
Does Wilson give this team a better chance to win than Winston? We seriously doubt it.
The best thing that Wilson did today was dump it off to Devin Singletary on a 3rd-and-1 and watch as Singletary broke a tackle and went for 41 yards, which was pretty much the extent of Wilson’s positive plays.
The Bears wilted, and the Giants ran the ball down to the 1-yard line, but Wilson was late to recognize the space and got tackled. Then the coaches (showing zero trust in Wilson to get the ball into the end zone) elected to kick the field goal.
That was the end of it, as Wilson could barely move the offense on a last-ditch possession.
His numbers? 3-of-7 for 45 yards through the air, 12 yards on two scrambles, and two sacks, while not throwing a single pass past the line of scrimmage.
Running Backs
⏹Tyrone Tracy
The offense’s running game went nowhere the entire first half, and Tracy contributed to the ineptitude with a couple of questionable reads.
Tracy ran five times for zero yards and threw nothing through the air, yet the offense still scored 10 points.
Tracy ripped off second-half gains of 16, 13, 11, and 9 yards.
He finished with a team-high 71 yards on 14 carries.
On the negative side, Tracy’s pass-blocking was a big problem as he got run over on several blitzes.
He’s just not thick enough to hold his ground against bigger opponents and is becoming a liability on passing downs.
⏹Devin Singletary
There’s little doubt in our eyes that Singletary is the better of the two backs left on the team’s roster.
Though Singletary only logged 20 yards on eight carries, it was his great individual effort on that Russell Wilson fourth-quarter dump-off that should have been the biggest play in the game.
With the game already whittled down to a one-score game, Singletary took a 3rd-and-1 checkdown and met up with a linebacker who had him dead to rights.
Singletary broke the tackle and then tiptoed down the right sideline for 41 back-breaking yards. The offense eventually settled for a field goal and the game frittered away, but Singletary’s big play should have been a difference-maker.
On the negative side, there were a couple of short-yardage plays that Singletary could not win, which led to the disaster.
He had a chance to get into the end zone late in the fourth quarter, but he came up a yard short. The coaches played it safe and kicked the field goal, primarily because they do not have a physical back who can get them a yard when needed.
Receivers
⏹Wan’Dale Robinson
Robinson was having a solid day, catching six balls for 62 yards (10.3 average) until the second half happened, when he dropped two passes and decided not to block his man on the Jaxson Dart fumble play.
His man hit the unsuspecting Dart, who was certainly expecting Robinson to block his man. No such luck, the fumble resulted, the concussion resulted, and the game was lost.
Robinson caught only 6-of-11 targets. He was also the target on a key 4th-and-2 early on, running those quick little sideline hitches of his, but there was so much traffic over there that Dart could not find his smallish wideout, and a sack resulted.
⏹Darius Slayton
Playing his one positive game of the year, Slayton caught all four of his targets, including an outrageous one-handed snatch for 31 yards that was the highlight play of the day.
Slayton followed that up with a 36-yard corner route, a deep middle catch for 16 yards, and a late 4-yarder.
Of note, both of the last two balls were caught with Slayton’s hands outstretched away from his body. We can’t remember when he caught anything with his hands, as he’s a notorious body catcher.
Slayton left the game with a second-quarter hamstring injury, but he returned midway through the third quarter and finished the game.
⏹Ray-Ray McCloud
McCloud’s one play of significance was the pass interference that he committed on a wide receiver screen, which placed the offense in a deep third-quarter hole on its own 10-yard line.
Thankfully, a subsequent Bears defensive holding infraction rendered McCloud’s goof moot.
This recent veteran pickup did not get a single look in the passing game, raising the question of why he continues to get a practice squad elevation and a game-day suit over fellow practice squatters Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who have been with the team a lot longer.
⏹Gunner Olszewski
Both of his pass targets this week came in the end zone, and both came off of Jaxson Dart's scrambles. Olszewski could not shake himself open on either play.
On the first target, he was at least alert to knock away Dart’s throw that was a sure interception, save for Olszewski’s key reaction.
Later on, Olszewski was wide open deep on a flea flicker, but the design of the play went to a tight end screen.
Tight Ends
⏹Theo Johnson
Playing perhaps his best receiving game as a pro, Johnson caught 7-of-8 targets for 75 yards.
There were a couple of routes on which he beat single coverage by using his bulk to get open. His best catch was a seam completion where he went up and got it against double coverage for 25 yards.
His prettiest catch was a sideline crosser on a scramble where he dragged his back foot to complete the 21-yard bullet that he hauled in just before going out of bounds.
There were no drops and some solid edge blocking, though he did lose some blocks vs. defensive ends.
Johnson had the look of a legit receiving option today, as none of his previous clumsiness was on display.
⏹Daniel Bellinger
Bellinger returned after missing a game with a neck injury, and he rarely came off the field.
Bellinger’s edge blocking was efficient throughout. He only caught one ball for eight yards, and nearly came down with a 4th-and-1 ball over the top in the end zone.
Bellinger high-pointed the ball, but when he came down, he fell atop a defensive back, and the contact jarred the ball loose. Bellinger has to finish that play and avoid the contact after the catch.
He was also flagged for a legit block in the back on a Dart run. He made several notable open field blocks for Dart, however.
⏹Chris Manhertz
Getting just a handful of snaps, Manhertz did his job, but his presence in the game plan has gone the way of the dodo bird.
Offensive Line
⏹Andrew Thomas
As good as Thomas was at protecting his quarterback’s edge, his run-blocking may have been better.
Time and again, they had him block down on designed cutbacks that his massive hits were opening up.
Thomas was easily the offense’s best blocker today in every phase.
⏹Jermaine Eluemunor
Twice, the Bears overloaded Eluemunor’s edge, and both times, he allowed the outside blitzer a free run to the pocket for sacks while Eluemunor ended up blocking no one.
These plays were obvious miscommunications by the offensive braintrust and its players, who never adjusted to these overloads.
As a veteran, Eluemunor has to have a plan on these snaps, but he was content to maintain his one gap while allowing the edge to be wide open.
He was also pushed back into his quarterback’s lap on several pass pro’s, the vet staying between his man and his quarterback, but still allowing pressure.
We do give him credit for executing a neat long pull on Jaxson Dart’s 24-yard touchdown run, and his inside block on Dart’s early 6-yard touchdown run was a key, but Eluemunor looked painfully slow on a couple of wide plays that he just couldn’t seem to get where he was supposed to get.
⏹Jon Runyan
Runyan’s bad fourth-quarter false start only added to the physical annihilation that he suffered most of the day at the point of attack.
Time and again, Runyan was overpowered by various defenders. His pass-blocking was better but hardly pristine.
He was one of several Giants blockers who received negative overall grades.
⏹Greg Van Roten
Van Roten gets credit for not only an effective long pull but also several short pulls.
His in-line blocking was mostly efficient, but there was little people-moving in his game today, as the O-line was getting stuffed at the point of attack when it mattered, which was most of the time.
Van Roten’s pass-blocking was decent to good.
⏹Austin Schlottmann
Stepping in for John Michael Schmitz (shin) once again, Schlottmann’s double-teams were as soft as they get and generally ineffective.
His pass-blocking was better. He did commit a bad fourth-quarter hold on a running play. That said, he ran the operation well, though the unblocked edge-blitzing needed to be addressed and wasn't.
The holding penalty blew up a fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead that quickly evaporated, in part due to these mistakes that kept putting the team in holes they could not dig themselves out of.
