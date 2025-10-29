More Details Emerge About Giants RB Cam Skattebo’s Season-ending Injury
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s season-ending dislocated ankle injury was far worse than initially believed.
According to the NFL Network, the rookie running back not only suffered a dislocated ankle but also a fibula fracture and a deltoid ligament rupture.
Skattebo, injured in the second quarter during last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night to close the wound created when part of the bone poked through the skin.
The surgery was performed at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Presbyterian campus, per a Giants team spokesperson. Skattebo was discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters during his Monday video call that the energetic rookie was in good spirits despite facing a long road to recovery that is estimated to be at least six months.
“He's recovering, and obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery,” Daboll said.
Daboll was pleasantly surprised when Skattebo texted him in the wee hours of Monday morning after his surgery to provide an update on his status.
“He's just got an infectious personality. I got a text from him at 4:08 this morning. You know, so that's Skatt.”
Although it’s still early in the process, it would not be surprising if, when Skattebo can move around a little more, he’s a regular presence at the team’s facility, where, although he won’t be on the field, he can still inspire his teammates and coaches with that natural energy of his that the organization has grown to appreciate.
“(He’s) a guy that has come in and sparked us with a lot of energy and toughness, but the personality that he has as well,” Daboll said.
It also wouldn't be a surprise if Skattebo showed up for the home games, though, because of the nature of his injury, he won't be permitted to stand on the sideline since his mobility is currently compromised.
The Giants are hopeful of having Skattebo back by next year’s training camp. And if there’s one thing about the rookie, it’s that he has a strong sense of determination and a legitimate love for the game that should be a key asset in his attacking his rehab full blast to return to the game he so clearly loves.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.