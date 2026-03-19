The New York Giants spent a boatload of money in free agency last year, but many media outlets remained skeptical of the coaching staff, organizational approach, and culture. The pessimism was warranted. Now, with John Harbaugh at the helm and fresh faces coming in , public perception will presumably shift.

When it comes to the modern-day Giants, analysts understandably require a lot of convincing. Eric Edholm of NFL.com is not boarding the hype train at this time. He slotted Big Blue at No. 27 in his post-free agency power rankings .

New York moves slightly up from its No. 27 spot in Edholm's post-Super Bowl rankings . Despite Harbaugh's arrival, the Isaiah Likely signing, the Jermaine Eluemunor re-signing, and a revamped special teams unit, the Giants continue to spark doubt.

Consecutive last-place finishes and one playoff win since 2012 will have that effect. The organization is finally addressing its recurring problems, but there are still questions that need to be answered.

While Edholm acknowledges the potentially impactful moves New York has made thus far, he wants to see more upgrades.

"The Giants went to work adding size and versatility on offense in the early stages of free agency, and it’s no shock that John Harbaugh was able to lure a slew of former Ravens to New York," Edholm noted.

"What did surprise me was the lack of moves to bolster the offensive line, even if the Giants are talking up Evan Neal as a worthy reclamation project. They need help on the defensive interior, too."

"The G-Men do have some talent already on the roster, but still need difference-makers. With a few more additions, they could be competitive in Harbaugh’s first season."

The NY Giants still have work to do

General Manager Joe Schoen and new Giants head coach John Harbaugh | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Blue could have a more balanced pass-catching group after bringing in Likely at tight end and speedy wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III.

Fullback Patrick Ricard should also help, both on the field and in the locker room. However, there are still unchecked boxes in the trenches and at cornerback.

New York's right guard situation is a bit murky, with Marcus Mbow, free agent Greg Van Roten, and the returning Evan Neal all standing out as possible options.

Although incoming linebacker Tremaine Edmunds flourished in run defense last season, he has been inconsistent during his NFL career. CB Greg Newsome II has played just 17 games combined the last two years, but he is still young enough to break through.

The Giants can minimize risk by adding starters and depth in the NFL Draft . Depending on how the board looks, they could use the fifth overall pick on linebacker Sonny Styes, safety Caleb Downs, or maybe even cornerback Mansoor Delane. John Harbaugh is already putting his stamp on the squad, however, which is exactly what fans wanted.

On paper, the Giants do not belong in the NFL's bottom tier. They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a quarterback who oozes toughness, and a good mix of veteran talent and youthful energy.

This should be a much different Big Blue than what fans have been seeing. But the only way to prove that point is by getting the job done on the field.