NY Giants' Andrew Thomas Earns Honors for Week 10 Play
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will have to learn how to protect himself when running with the ball, but when he is in the pocket, that responsibility falls on the incredibly capable shoulders of Andrew Thomas.
The sixth-year left tackle is enjoying potentially his best season yet, and media outlets are taking notice. Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus placed him on the Team of the Week following a superb outing versus the Chicago Bears.
Thomas allowed only one pressure and one hit in last Sunday's 24-20 loss. His performance should have been one of the main takeaways in a nice road victory, but instead, New York suffered another fourth-quarter collapse.
The crushing outcome served as the final dagger in Brian Daboll's tenure as head coach, but it also provided more evidence of Thomas's excellence.
Big Blue's last-place standing is preventing the 2020 fourth-overall pick from receiving fair consideration for the inaugural Protector of the Year award. League co-sack leader Brian Burns is in a similar situation.
However, those who watch New York play every week know just how important Thomas is to this franchise. One could even consider him the most indispensable Giants player, for his presence acts as a propellant for the rest of the offense.
Andrew Thomas has been sensational for NY Giants
Star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4; rookie running back Cam Skattebo is also done for the year after dislocating his ankle at the end of October; and Dart sustained a concussion in Chicago that will keep him out of this weekend's game against the Packers.
Therefore, Thomas is more valuable than ever. The 26-year-old out of Georgia is synonymous with injuries himself, but he has managed to stay on the field since returning from Lisfranc surgery in Week 3.
Thomas has yet to give up a single sack in 505 offensive snaps and has also allowed just nine total pressures. Simply put, he has been a beast.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder looks to be regaining his 2022 second-team All-Pro form and might just be surpassing it. Fans have had their patience tested with this O-line, but Thomas is lifting the unit to respectable heights at long last.
No. 78 is a dual threat in the trenches, proving himself to be one of the most well-rounded offensive linemen in the league. He can give the quarterback time to operate and transition into run-blocking mode for the Giants' backfield. Thomas is the versatile force this team desperately needs.
When New York (2-8) finally installs trustworthy leadership from top to bottom, its impact should translate to winning football. Thomas has done his share to help the Giants earn three or four additional victories, only for the squad to continue self-destructing.
It is good to know that PFF is not letting the Giants' calamities distract it from Thomas' stellar contributions. He will have the opportunity to garner even more praise when the team welcomes the Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) this Sunday.
Thomas will face an arduous test in the form of a Micah Parsons-led defense that is surrendering only 19.6 points per game. He will do his best to give starting quarterback Jameis Winston a clean pocket.
The veteran left tackle has earned fans' complete faith. He might be the only one who has.
