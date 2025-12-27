NY Giants' Bobby Okereke Earns Recognition for Week 16 Performance

The 2025 season has long been over for the New York Giants (2-13), but for players like Bobby Okereke, the last two games of the campaign hold a significant amount of value.

The veteran linebacker has to prove he is worthy of keeping in 2026, and performances like the one he posted last Sunday could help his cause.

Okereke recorded seven solo tackles and five stops in a 16-13 home loss versus the Minnesota Vikings, earning himself a spot on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week . He was one of two linebackers to receive the honor on Gordon McGuinness’s list.

Okereke looked rejuvenated in Week 16. The 29-year-old reminded fans of how impactful he can be when at full force. Unfortunately, it is likely too late for him to change the narrative surrounding his 2025-26 season.

Okereke has posted an inefficient 13.7 missed tackle percentage through 15 games and is contributing to the Giants' awful run defense. If one were trying to make a case for the 2019 third-round draft pick, they would place the majority of the blame on Shane Bowen.

Okereke struggled under the ex-defensive coordinator's system, losing all the momentum he built under Wink Martindale during the 2023-24 season. Following back-to-back years in which he cleared 90 solo tackles, the most logical explanation for the decline was the play-calling and scheme.

But Okereke was having a tough time even after the Giants fired Shane Bowen in late November. Is his impressive outing against the Vikings just a glimpse of what he used to do with more regularity, or is the Stanford alum ready to recapture his previously productive form?

There may not be enough time left in the season to provide management with a clear answer to that question, but all Bobby Okereke can do is bring a similar intensity to Sunday's road game versus the Las Vegas Raiders (2-13).

Okereke must end the year strong if he wants to remain with Giants

If he can impede Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry, then the organization will at least have to consider if it is prudent to release him this offseason. The $9 million in cap savings the Giants can accrue by cutting No. 58 obviously has its benefits, but the team is already thin at linebacker.

The injured Micah McFadden will be a free agent , so New York may feel inclined to retain Okereke's contract and free up space elsewhere on the roster. This franchise has several holes to patch, as it continues to be flooded with misery and failure, but stopping the run should be a top priority.

If Okereke can excel in that area against both the Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, his value could rapidly rise. Even if the Giants do not wish to keep him, the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee will have the opportunity to impress potential suitors. He must stay focused and nimble in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

