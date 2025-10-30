NY Giants Defensive Secondary Injury Concerns Continue
The New York Giants' injury report primarily remained the same, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who addressed it with reporters before Thursday’s indoor practice.
The two exceptions are the return of guard Greg Van Roten, who was given a rest day on Wednesday, and receiver Jalin Hyatt, who had wisdom teeth extracted.
That means there is no notable change in status in the defensive secondary, where cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee), Cor’Dale Flott (concussion), and Art Green (hamstring) were unable to practice.
Flott was spotted jogging on the side during the media viewing part of practice.
The Giants could be getting cornerback Rico Payton, whose 21-day window was opened on Wednesday, back from the groin injury that landed him on IR after he was claimed off waivers at the start of the season from the Saints.
New York also has Deonte Banks, Korie Black, Nic Jones, and newcomer Jarrick Bernard-Converse at cornerback.
The other injured players of note include tight end Danie Bellinger (neck), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec), and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), all of whom missed a second day of practice.
In other injury news, safety Jevon Holland (knee), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, remained limited, as did receiver Beaux Collins (quad), and tight end Chris Manhertz (illness). And safety Tyler Nubin was added to the report wth a foot issue.
In a semi-related development, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who repeatedly stressed that his injured elbow has not been a cause for his sluggish start this season, went through the media viewing portion of practice without the brace he had worn on his elbow.
Giants Practice Participation
(Bold denotes a change from the previous day's report.)
Did Not Participate
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pec)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion)
- CB Art Green (hamstring)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
Limited Participation
- WR Beaux Collins (quad)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- TE Chris Manhertz (illness)
Full Participation
- CB Rico Payton (groin)*
- RG Greg Van Roten (NIR-Rest)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (tooth)
- S Tyler Nubin (foot)
* 21-day window open
