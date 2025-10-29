NY Giants Week 9 Injury Report: Defensive Secondary Ailing
The New York Giants' defensive secondary takes center stage in the Week 9 opening injury report, with four members of that unit either held out of practice or limited.
That, of course, isn’t good news against the NFL’s second-best passing offense, but the Giants are hoping that they’ll be closer to full strength come Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers come to town.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and safety Jevon Holland (knee), both of whom missed last week’s game, were projected by head coach Brian Daboll to “do something” on Wednesday. The best guess is that both would be limited as they work their way back to full strength.
Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) and Art Green (hamstring) are among those who won’t practice, per Daboll.
Meanwhile, cornerback Rico Payton, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from New Orleans after training camp cuts were made, had his 21-day window open on Wednesday. Payton has been on IR with an undisclosed injury.
There are some new additions to the Giants' injury report this week, including right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec), tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), and receiver Jalin Hyatt (wisdom teeth), all of whom were being held out of Wednesday's practice, per Daboll.
Eluemunor and Bellinger were injured against the Eagles. If Eluemunor can’t go on Sunday, Marcus Mbow would likely get the start. If Bellinger can’t go, presumably that would mean an increase in tight end Chris Manhertz’s snaps as a blocker.
Hyatt was a healthy scratch last week. While he should theoretically be good to go by Sunday, with him having faded from the picture combined with the Giants having run out of standard practice squad elevations for Lil’Jordan Humphrey, it remains to be seen if the team will look to move Hyatt in a trade before next Tuesday’s deadline.
Doing so would open a spot for Humphrey, or the team could instead take up the first of three allotted standard practice squad elevations for receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who was signed to the practice squad last week, as a possible option at receiver.
Check back later for the full Giants and 49ers injury reports.
