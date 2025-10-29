NY Giants Hold Steady in MMQB’s Latest Power Rankings Poll
The New York Giants' 2025 season has been far from friendly to them and their exhausted fanbase, who are still waiting for a successful fall to bless their football timeline.
After coming in with expectations for an improved year following the embarrassing 3-14 record they posted in 2024, they find themselves at 2-6 near the halfway mark of the regular season.
Not to mention they’ve been marred by another round of severe injuries to critical players on both sides of the ball that have put their roster in a pinch, starting with their No. 1 receiving option, Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL back in their Week 4 win over the Chargers.
Just when one thought they were changing the vibes around the season with a huge upset win over the Eagles in Week 6, all of that has gone out the window once again amid a difficult two-game stretch for New York.
In that span, they found themselves blowing a 19-point lead — and ultimately a second contest — in the late seconds of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos, and then getting steamrolled by those same Eagles who wanted to get payback on their division rivals in their own building in Philadelphia this past Sunday.
With two consecutive losses of that nature, the spirits within 1925 Giants Drive might be getting tested, but not the opinion of Connor Orr of SI.com on where the team stands in the current league order as Week 9 commences this week.
Orr, who has given the Giants their fair share of positive and negative movement in his MMQB power rankings this season, has now found himself stuck in the same place with Big Blue, leaving them at the No. 25 spot in his newest standings for the third straight week.
“The Cam Skattebo injury, at the end of this brutal string of tough losses and even tougher injuries, was a twisted and macabre end to the strangest month of football I can remember,” Orr said.
“At the very, very least, I can attest that Skattebo had a great meal post-surgery thanks to (Eagles Chief of Security) Big Dom.”
To be frank, seeing Orr maintain his same stance on the Giants and their placement in the current NFL hierarchy was a little surprising. They do have one additional win and some brighter talent than most of the teams left below them, but watching their past game against the Eagles could have been marked as one of the worst showings of Sunday’s slate.
For starters, the Eagles came out hungry to avenge their bad defeat to the Giants on national television, in which they allowed rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and Skattebo to run laps around their defense to the tune of 172 yards and four rushing touchdowns as part of their five total.
Meanwhile, the Giants never felt like they came to prove to the birds and the football world that their first meeting was no fluke. It all started with the Giants flaking on filling their gaps, leading to a quick 65-yard rushing touchdown by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ended up with his second game of at least 170 scrimmage yards and two scores in three games against his old squad.
Beyond Barkley’s production, the Giants were still horrific in slowing down Philadelphia’s run game all afternoon.
They allowed the Eagles to run rampant for 276 yards on the ground, which was their highest total allowed in a single game this season and since their Week 1 opener against the Commanders, when they allowed 220 yards in that loss.
That was one of the main issues the Giants' front office was supposed to solve during the offseason, and it warranted them spending a large sum of money on their defensive front to bring in capable gap stuffers to complement their quality pass rush.
Instead, the results thus far have been totally disappointing, with the Giants’ unit leaving Week 8 as the 30th-ranked bunch in total rushing yards allowed and dead last in average yards per carry.
They’ve allowed over 150 yards to three different opponents, and it has hurt their chances of getting off the field, especially down near the goal line, where they also sit 27th in the league.
If anything, one could commend another hard-fought effort from Dart amidst what was also a poor performance on the offensive side of the ball.
The rookie gunslinger had to deal with a refreshed Eagles pass rush that never backed off and sacked him five times for 15 yards, making it extremely difficult to connect with his arsenal of targets.
Nothing was tougher for him than having to witness another one of his key weapons and best friends in Skattebo go down with a dislocated ankle injury in the second quarter. The two had been building a promising duo for the Giants' offense, which will now be without Nabers and Skattebo for the remainder of the campaign.
For most first-year quarterbacks, losing two trusty targets in the span of a month could be a career-derailing move, and that was another reason seeing Orr hold his belief in the Giants at No. 25 was interesting.
Give kudos to Dart for how he responded, leading the Giants down four scoring drives of at least six plays and expected the rest of his teammates to pick up the slack.
As will be the case for the final nine games of the Giants’ schedule, one that turns back to East Rutherford for a home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.
The 49ers are another team that has dealt with the injury bug plaguing their ranks, leaving the door open for the Giants to compete and keep their good home-game vibes rolling.
The continued progression of Dart as the leader of the offense, and the pieces he does have, could still go a long way toward determining the future of the Giants’ leadership next season as well, and they will not keel over as long as their passing prodigy has something to say about it.
It’s possible that we can see them fight back into the win column a couple more times before the season is finished, and so that prospect is keeping the football minds from completely dropping them into the NFL basement at this point.
