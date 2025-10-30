NY Giants QB Russell Wilson Deemed "Best Fit" for These Two Teams
Whether it is because of agonizing loss or devastating injuries, the New York Giants continue to absorb one gut-punch after another this season.
One of the campaign's saving graces is that the organization has found a seemingly promising quarterback in Jaxson Dart.
Now that the rookie is five starts into his NFL career, there is little reason to keep Russell Wilson. He remains a sensible trade candidate, and ESPN agrees.
Safety-turned analyst/writer Matt Bowen and senior reporter Jeremy Fowler ranked the veteran signal-caller at No. 19 in their list of top 25 players who could be moved, and they named the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints as the best fits.
The quarterback market is thinner than Giants general manager Joe Schoen would like. However, there is still a chance that one of those aforementioned teams feels desperate enough to pursue a Super Bowl champion who threw for 450 yards in a game this year.
Additionally, acquiring Wilson would likely cost only a sixth or seventh-round draft pick.
Although New York does not have much time left to get a deal done —the Nov. 4 trade deadline is quickly approaching—an opportunity could still emerge.
Bowen succinctly breaks down the pros and cons the Raiders, Saints, and other potential suitors will have to weigh before deciding whether to give up an asset for the 36-year-old.
"Wilson can still throw with pace and touch at the third level of the field, but with his reduced mobility, he isn't a creator outside of structure at this point," he said.
"In three starts with the Giants this season, Wilson completed 59.1% of his throws with a QBR of 34.7. He should be viewed as a No. 2 or an injury replacement."
Which is the role Wilson currently serves with the Giants, with Jameis Winston right behind him in the pecking order.
Wilson could possibly make a bigger impact away from the NY Giants
Wilson's last chance to begin a campaign atop the depth chart has ostensibly come and gone, following an overall rough three-game sample size with Big Blue.
Despite his obvious physical limitations and some baffling red-zone decision-making, there is reason to believe he could perform more competently with a better supporting cast around him.
Unfortunately, he will not find that in Las Vegas or New Orleans. Though maybe he can still provide some value.
Wilson is not the man who frequently made something out of nothing with the Seattle Seahawks, but he is very familiar with Pete Carroll's likes and dislikes from their time together in Seattle, and can fill in if Geno Smith goes down with an injury.
He could also help guide Kenny Pickett, who could plausibly start under center at some point this season or in the future.
The Saints also have young quarterbacks who could benefit from his tutelage. The organization must determine whether Tyler Shough, who was promoted to starter this week, or Spencer Rattler fits into its long-term plans.
Wilson has vast experience to offer, potentially serving as a fine backup and mentor option in a franchise that can use any advantage it can get.
If the 10-time Pro Bowl selection is willing, he can share some of what he has learned in his 14 years in the NFL. Put simply, Wilson is a more appealing choice than most other available quarterbacks.
Considering what it would presumably cost to require his services, there should be at least one executive who seriously engages Joe Schoen in trade talks for No. 3. The alternative would do no good for Wilson or the Giants.
