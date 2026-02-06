Should Giants Move on from TE Chris Manhertz?

TE Chris Manhertz

Height: 6-6

Weight: 235 lbs

Age: 33

NFL Exp: 10 Years

College: Canisius

The first time the New York Giants signed veteran tight end Chris Manhertz, it was during the 2024 offseason. After the 2024 season, the Giants brought Manhertz back for 2025 on a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Manhertz suited up for all 17 games and was reliable in the role asked of him. But as the Giants gravitate toward a new offense that is likely to put more of a focus on pass catching tight ends, will there be a place for him in 2026?

2025 Season Recap

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Manhertz ended up playing a bigger role in 2025 than most anticipated, but he was still serviceable.

While he was a relative non-factor in the receiving game with just one catch for seven yards, that was never supposed to be where Manhertz contributed.

As a blocker, Manhertz showed he’s still capable of helping quarterbacks and running backs alike. In 2025, Manhertz posted his best career blocking grades in both run and pass.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finding good inline blockers is no easy task. For years, the NFL devalued the role in favor of more receiving upside.

While the league is coming back around to inline tight ends, the Giants could use an established player there while developing their next man up. Manhertz should be inexpensive and, barring a dramatic drop-off, effective still in 2026.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Giants choose to re-sign Daniel Bellinger and/or give new coach John Harbaugh a familiar face in the tight end room (Isaiah Likely), then Manhertz might not have a place.

Theo Johnson and Thomas Fidone II should still be Giants in 2026, with a presumed third tight end in Bellinger or a free agent. Someone has to be left out, and that someone could very well be Manhertz.

Keep or Move On?

New York Giants tight end Chris Manhertz | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Giants intend to keep four tight ends on the roster, or three tight ends and a practice squad call-up option, then Manhertz should be kept. Of course, this all assumes that Manhertz intends to continue playing football in 2026.

He’s still a solid contributor considering the small role that the Giants have asked of him.

The value is there to retain Manhertz, but the question becomes: Is there a roster spot for him?

