Surprising Giants UFA-to-be Named Top Graded by PFF

New York Giants fans are curious to see who head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen will re-sign in free agency .

Veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor stabilized the offensive line, Wan'Dale Robinson broke through in his age-24 season, and Cor'Dale Flott was the best cornerback on the team.

Those three individuals will be the most prominent Big Blue players to enter the open market this offseason. But there is one unrestricted free agent who actually posted a higher grade than all of them, per Pro Football Focus.

Center Austin Schlottmann led the group with a 70.8 overall grade. Although he only logged 363 snaps, the 2018 undrafted offensive lineman held his own in the trenches.

New York formed a solid wall of protection for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, significantly rising the ranks thanks to dependable tackle duo Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor. Multiple starters could leave, though, and even if all five return for next season, the Giants still need depth.

"With a nightmarish 2025 season in the rearview mirror, the Giants have already gotten a fresh start on 2026 by hiring former Ravens guide John Harbaugh," Bradley Locker wrote.

"The team faces questions at multiple positions, with center being one, and Schlottmann proved solid as depth last season."

Schlottmann, who signed a two-year contract with the Giants in 2024, allowed three total pressures and did not give up a sack in 212 pass-blocking snaps. Perhaps more important than the performance itself, he showed tremendous resilience to even become a trustworthy backup.

Schlottmann fought hard to earn a role on NY Giants

New York Giants OL Austin Schlottmann | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Schlottmann suffered a broken fibula before his first season with New York started and did not come off injured reserve until late December, playing in just one game.

The TCU alum kept working, got healthy, and posted the best season of his career. That said, Harbaugh could have another option in mind, including high-end center Tyler Linderbaum, his center with the Ravens, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

If the Giants pursue the three-time Pro Bowler, they may not feel inclined to bring back Schlottmann. The veteran should be a bargain, however, as his estimated average market value is $2.26 million .

While Schlottmann does not offer the impact of Eluemunor, Robinson, and Flott, this unheralded 300-pounder provided positive contributions to what PFF regarded as a top-10 O-line .

The phrase "next man up" is arguably used more in football than in any other sport, and if Schlottmann leaves in free agency, embodying that mantra could be more challenging.

Good offensive linemen are hard to find, and Schlottmann, while not a starter, can certainly be a solid depth piece at the right price.

