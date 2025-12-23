Three Plays That Doomed the New York Giants in Week 16 Loss

The New York Giants looked offensively inept in their 16-13 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. It's difficult to blame the defense after it surrendered only 16 points. They clearly did their job.

If the offense had been on top of its game, this contest would have been one of the more complete team efforts of the season, offering a brief but optimistic look at what Giants fans could expect in 2026.

Instead, it was another example of what has held this team back since that remarkable playoff run a few years ago.

Let's take a look at the plays that doomed the team this week.

Sack Ends Opening Drive Scoring Opportunity

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) sacks New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants' first series of the game has produced points more often than not this season. So it was not surprising that the offense moved the ball down the field with little resistance against the Vikings.

After a roughing-the-passer penalty, the ball was brought down to the Minnesota 15-yard line. The Giants gave the ball to running back Tyrone Tracy three straight times. The first was a loss of two yards, the second was a 4-yard run, and the third was a 3-yard gain.

That left them with a fourth down, with five yards to go, on the 10-yard line. That's when they decided to put the ball in Dart's hands.

On the drop back, left tackle Andrew Thomas was unable to get a hand on the edge rusher, who dipped underneath and forced Dart to try to escape forward. At the same time, center John Michael Schmitz was unable to hold his block, the Vikings getting to Dart before he could score.

Jaxson Dart's INT leads to a TD

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After back-to-back field goals from the Giants and Vikings that left the score 6-3, New York got the ball back for what would become a disastrous series.

The drive started with a sack, but Dart was unable to connect on a deep pass to receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. On third down, they drew a delay-of-game penalty, which put them in 3rd-and-15 from the Giants' 24-yard line.

Dart dropped back and threw a pass to tight end Theo Johnson, who looked like he started to check up on his slant route. The ball hit him directly in the hands and skipped off his hands and into the hands of a Vikings defender for an interception.

Three plays later, the Vikings scored a touchdown on a J.J. McCarthy 12-yard run, where he looked eerily similar to Dart as a runner.

Sack on Dart Turnover on Downs

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) sacks New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants were down 16-13 with a little over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. This was likely their final chance to either tie the game or take the lead.

The drive started at the 35-yard line, and they were able to pick up a first down via an illegal contact penalty. Afterwards, they ran the ball twice with Tracy and then had a third-down incompletion.

The situation called for them to go for it on fourth down from their own 47-yard line.

When Dart dropped back, he received immediate pressure off both edges. Left tackle Marcus Mbow, in the game for Andrew Thomas, who left early with an injury, got pushed back into Dart's lap, which forced the quarterback to move up right into the arms of a waiting rusher who beat tight end Theo Johnson in pass protection.

