Why Christian McCaffrey Would Be the Ultimate Giants' Week 9 Poach Target
The New York Giants welcome the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, a team against whom Big Blue will look to get back on track this week.
The Giants' Week 8 loss to the Eagles was a tough pill to swallow, especially since they could not stop the Eagles’ rushing attack and lost running back Cam Skattebo for the season.
Skattebo was so effective as a runner and pass receiver that it definitely put a dent in the Giants' offense.
So it’s only natural that in this week’s “Poach a Player” series, our choice for the Giants to poach from the 49ers would be running back Christian McCaffrey, who would fit in well with this offense.
Rushing Ability
McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the NFL when he is healthy, and this season he is.
The best thing about his running style is that it is not scheme-dependent. He has the toughness to run downhill in man and gap schemes.
He also has the patience and shiftiness to excel in zone schemes. He understands when to slow down to help set up blocks and when to burst through the line and catch defenders flat-footed.
He has the speed to run around defenders and enough power to break arm tackles. He is a true home run hitter who can also make you miss in a phone booth.
McCaffrey running behind Andrew Thomas would be just as good as watching him run behind 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.
Receiving Ability
If you watch McCaffrey’s younger brother play for the Commanders and you know who his father is, it is not a stretch to say that he would have been a good receiver in the NFL.
McCaffrey is a natural hands catcher, which is not as normal as you would think from running backs in the league. He can pluck the football out of the air and hold it even when dealing with contact in close quarters.
He can line up, split out wide or in the slot, and operate like a receiver, but he is extra dangerous when he attacks from the backfield. It is a mismatch when linebackers and certain safeties try to guard him out of the backfield.
When you think about the way the Giants were using Skattebo in the offense, McCaffrey would definitely be an upgrade from him in that same role as a pass receiver.
How It Hurts San Francisco
McCaffrey has been the driving force for San Francisco this season as they have dealt with so many injuries at the skill position.
Last season, when he was out, the backfield was never quite stable, and that instability would return if he were not there.
The Giants know the 49ers' backup running back well. Brian Robinson played for Washington, so the Giants have a good understanding of how to guard him based on his running style.
This could give the team an advantage by destabilizing the San Francisco offense and bolstering their own.
