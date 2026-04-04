Why Jermaine Eluemunor is the NY Giants' Best Value Signing Under John Harbaugh

When a credible head coach with decision-making power joins a losing team, the temptation is to overhaul everything through free agency. John Harbaugh joined the New York Giants with a steady hand and an open mind.

Yes, the Super Bowl XLVII champion brought over several players from the Baltimore Ravens, but he also retained key members of the roster. Jermaine Eluemunor, signed to a three-year, $39 million deal is by far the most impactful returning player , and he proved to be less expensive than most fans expected.

Harbaugh was Eluemunor's first NFL coach, but there was no guarantee the Giants would want to re-sign the veteran offensive lineman. The latter spent only two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the New England Patriots in 2019. Harbaugh did not have a longstanding allegiance to the man.

But he still recognized the vital protection Eluemunor provides for 22-year-old quarterback Jaxson Dart. The 2019 Coach of the Year deserves credit for seeking continuity in the trenches, and General Manager Joe Schoen and Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy Dawn Aponte deserve credit for getting a reasonable deal done.

Why Jermaine Eluemunor is the clear choice

Eluemunor's deal for a dependable right tackle is commendable. With roughly $25 million guaranteed, Eluemunor is the Giants' top free-agency value signing this offseason.

Big Blue went into the 2025 campaign with a myriad of questions surrounding the offensive line. A healthy Andrew Thomas is typically a powerhouse at left tackle, but we did not know how the rest of the unit would perform.

Eluemunor's resurgence is a key reason why New York's O-Line was considered to be among the top-10 in the NFL . He allowed four sacks and 19 total pressures in 1,088 offensive snaps , per Pro Football Focus, enabling Dart to operate in the pocket without fearing for his life.

How Eluemunor helps Jaxson Dart’s growth

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart needs a stable offensive line in front of him to continue growing. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old's run-blocking understandably concerns some people -- 55.1 PFF grade last season -- but effective pass protection will be integral to Dart's continued development. Jermaine Eluemunor forms an impactful tackle duo alongside Thomas, which could elevate several others around them.

If Jaxson Dart has ample time to work through his progressions, he has a better chance of completing explosive plays. Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Darius Slayton will gain more opportunities downfield when the offensive line is stout.

Eluemunor stabilized the right side and helped the Giants score 22.4 points per game, which was six-plus more than the previous year. He also knows John Harbaugh.

A veteran voice in the Giants' locker room

The former fifth-round draft pick can communicate the new leader's message to his teammates, serving as a trustworthy voice on the gridiron and in the locker room. Eluemunor wore a custom suit on his contract signing day, leaving no doubt about how much he cares about this franchise and his job.

Considering everything that No. 72 can do for the Giants over the next three seasons, $39 million seems like a more than fair price for his services.