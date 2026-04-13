The New York Giants ' offensive line better be ready when they take on the Washington Commanders twice this season.

The Commanders made a big splash in the pass rush department by adding former first-round pick Odafe Oweh to the defense. Oweh was one of the top free agent defenders in the open market, and the Commanders knew they had to fill that void in free agency.

Luckily for the Giants, the coaching staff knows Oweh well, as John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made him a first-round pick (No. 31 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Harbaugh-Oweh Connection

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) reacts after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oweh will definitely have this game circled on the calendar because he may feel some type of way about playing against his former head coach, who was part of the reason he was traded in the middle of the 2025 season to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive back Alohi Gilman.

Towards the end of his Ravens tenure, Oweh struggled, failing to record a sack in five games with the team. His fortunes changed once he hit the West Coast and played 12 games for the Chargers.

Breaking Down Oweh’s 2025 Resurgence

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During those contests, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 28 total tackles. While he wasn't in the starting lineup, that often should change when he arrives in the nation's capital.

Luckily for the Giants, they know the ins and outs of the game plan for him when they face the Commanders, and it should be pretty sound.

The Commanders have not had one of the best pass rushes in the league as of late, but they performed well against the Giants last season, nabbing two sacks in each meeting, both of which were New York losses.

Adding Oweh into the pass-rushing mix for the Commanders gives them a stronger group when they play the Giants.

The Giants' offensive line was pretty much solid in pass protection last season, and they are returning four of the five starters from last year to handle the personal protection for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Division battles are often won by the team that plays more physically. Therefore, the Giants have to bring the right intensity against Oweh and the Commanders if they are going to pull out some crucial wins to keep pace in the NFC East standings for the upcoming 2026 season.