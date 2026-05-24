CeeDee Lamb Claps Back After Giants HC John Harbaugh Vows to 'Kick the Cowboys' A**

Even in the middle of the offseason, NFL rivalries run hot.

The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys have a long-standing feud as NFC East foes, and New York head coach John Harbaugh is already adding fuel to the fire. He said on Tuesday that the Giants will "be a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys' a**."

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn't take long to respond. He posted the video of Harbaugh's claim to his Instagram story, captioned "lol that's cute."

While the Giants came away victorious in their last matchup with the Cowboys, recent history between the two teams hasn't been kind to Big Blue.

Dallas had won nine consecutive games over New York before that Week 18 battle last season.

As painful as it is to admit, the Giants have been second-best to their NFC East rival for most of the last decade.

Clearly, Lamb expects the trend to continue and the Cowboys will undoutedly use Harbaugh's words as bulletin board material.

It's hard to blame him. While the Cowboys haven't found much postseason success this century--which includes a heartbreaking loss to the Giants in the 2007 NFC Divisional playoffs--they have finished above the Giants in the NFC East standings in each of the last five seasons.

Most experts expect that divisional hierarchy to hold on for at least another year.

Is the tide about to turn for Big Blue?

While many expect the Giants-Cowboys series to tilt toward the Cowboys, this is a different Giants team than what Lamb and the Cowboys are used to seeing.

For the first time since the departure of Tom Coughlin, Big Blue has a proven head coach at the helm who knows what it takes to build a winning football team, and his impact has already become apparent in New York.

While it may take some time to completely turn this franchise around, the Giants seem to be headed in the right direction under Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen , where the Cowboys' longstanding dominance over the Giants might not last much longer.

If nothing else, Lamb's snide response gives New York fresh chalkboard material in their preparation for the 2026 season. Harbaugh can use the Cowboys' perceived superiority to motivate his young team. Hopefully, the Giants can prove the star Dallas wide receiver wrong come September.

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