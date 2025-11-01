WR Wan'Dale Robinson Lauded for Stepping Up in Giants Offense
Like a good Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson has been there for the New York Giants.
With the Giants' offensive weaponry dwindling, Robinson is set to stand as the top target for touted new quarterback Jaxson Dart as New York (2-6) works through the doldrums of another lost season.
Primary receiver Malik Nabers is done for the season, as is rookie rushing sensation Cam Skattebo. Still, Robinson's evolution was one of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka's talking points as the Giants prepared for a Sunday showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
"I think Wan’Dale, probably, he is our most consistent receiver in terms of assignment, in terms of detail, in terms of knowledge of the offense," Kafka said.
"He's been here; he has a lot of time on task on it. We're playing him in a bunch of different spots, inside, outside, motions. Over the course of the years, you've seen him in the backfield too."
Robinson was already well on pace to set career-bests again. Still, he'll likely gain an even heavier workload as the Giants (2-6) seek to salvage a campaign that has proven painful both literally and figuratively.
A third consecutive playoff miss feels inevitable unless New York can muster a challenge for five straight opponents that are either on the current playoff bracket or sit no more than a half-game from entry.
Despite some recent struggles on the scoreboard, Robinson has held down the fort for the receivers reasonably well, amassing 257 yards and 20 grabs (30 targets) in the four games since Nabers was lost.
The second-round pick from 2022, chosen shortly before the most recent blue playoff showing, has dealt with the brunt of that losing amidst his rise up the New York depth chart.
As Kafka hinted, he has moved from his standard slot receiver role to play a variety of roles behind the line of scrimmage, honing his prowess at a steady pace. Kafka would be as well-versed in his progress as anyone in New York, as his own metropolitan arrival coincided with Robinson's.
Robinson now gets to take on a pivotal role for the rest of the season, even if the Giants keep stumbling, as it'll be up to him to endure Dart's progress, which generates solid momentum and confidence for the future.
His multi-faceted talents give Kafka offensive assurance, which has been hard to come by in New York over the last decade.
"He does a lot for us, he's a critical piece of that, and he does a great job, whether we're in different personnel groupings," Kafka continued.
"He talks with everybody and communicates really at a high level. Really, he's one of those main pieces, main cogs of the offense that kind of keep this thing going."
