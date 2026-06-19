Cam Skattebo Vows to Get Back to 'Running People Over' for the Giants

Cam Skattebo has the mentality and playing style of someone born much bigger and in a very different era of football. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound New York Giants running back rushes out of the backfield at full force, unafraid of whoever stands in his path.

As he makes his way back from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered versus the Philadelphia Eagles last October, the former fourth-round selection is still operating with the same aggressive mindse t with which he entered the NFL.

"It ain't gonna change who I am," Skattebo told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon. "I had an injury, it is what it is. I still got plenty of football left, plenty of life left. I'm not gonna let this little ankle thing bother me.

"I'm gonna get back to running people over, like (what) you see in the videos. It's gonna be normal Cam Skattebo from here on out."

Skattebo is determined to elevate the offense

Skattebo is an undeniable igniter who led Arizona State to the 2024 Big 12 championship and breathed new life into New York's offense in 2025. The Giants need him in the lineup.

The All-American running back missed a portion of team workouts ahead of his rookie season due to a hamstring strain and then dislocated his ankle in a Week 8 loss to the Eagles.

While the ankle injury was just bad luck, the team and its fan base probably would like to see Skattebo be a little more cognizant that there is always another down to play if he doesn’t get the required yardage on his initial attempts.

The 24-year-old ball-carrier impressed in an eight-game sample size, posting 617 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns on 125 touches. He is looking to resume his punishing ways in 2026, and the Giants are a better team with him on the field than without him.

Skattebo, who set his sights on being ready for the start of training camp next month, took another step toward that goal when he was permitted to take part in some team drills at the back end of the recently completed mandatory minicamp.

Prior to that, he showed his full trust in his surgically repaired ankle by doing a backflip at Brian Burns’s charity softball game at the end of May.

That all being the case, Skattebo now has about six weeks to continue any remaining rehab to ensure he’s fully ready to go. And if all goes as intended, this dual threat will establish himself as one of the most important components of Big Blue's offense next season.

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