Chauncey Golston Seeks Giants Redemption After Injury-filled First Season

The New York Giants exuded a plethora of star power in their edge rusher unit last season, with established star Brian Burns and extolled rookie Abdul Carter attracting much of the fan base's attention, but it was the position group's depth that gave it a supposed advantage.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston was a particularly intriguing option off the bench, as he looked to be one of the sneakiest signings of the offseason.

Alas, his first year in the Meadowlands did not go as hoped, mainly due to assorted injuries. He was sidelined for five games (weeks 9-13) due to a neck ailment. Earlier in the season, he suffered an ankle injury in the Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.

In short, Golston only appeared in 10 games with one start, unable to make the kind of impact the Giants were hoping to get from the defender who in 2024, his final year with the Cowboys, had career-bests in sacks (5.5), tackles (56), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (8), and interceptions (1) in 17 games played (13 starts).

CHAUNCEY GOLSTON, DL

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 277 lbs.

Exp.: 6 Years

School: Iowa

How Acquired: FA-'25

2025 in Review

Following a career campaign in which he totaled a career-high five and a half sacks and 790 snaps for the Cowboys, Giants general manager Joe Schoen identified Golston as someone who could provide valuable support for the pass-rushing group while also aiding an extremely leaky run defense .

There was one problem, however. The 2021 third-round draft pick struggled to get on the field, even when healthy.

Ex-Big Blue defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could not figure out how to get all his defensive linemen involved, and a byproduct of that shortcoming was an infrequently used Golston.

A neck injury compounded the issue, forcing the former Iowa star to miss most of October and November. Even so, when given the opportunity, he exhibited flashes of a productive player.

Golston recorded one sack, which came against Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 16, to go along with 10 solo tackles, five total pressures and 10 stops in 173 snaps.

Contract/Cap Info

Golston inked a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency last offseason. He will collect a base salary of $5.250 million for the 2026 campaign, which is fully guaranteed and will make up 2.3 percent of New York's salary cap . He also has a $ 200,000-per-game roster bonus and a $50,000 workout bonus.

Golston carries a cap hit of $6,917,647. It would be quite costly for the Giants to cut him, as they would accrue $6.75 million in dead money and only $167,647 in cap savings.

2026 Preview

Golston’s position flexibility–he can play as both an interior defensive lineman and on the edge–is a plus. He was particularly strong against outside runs, where he showed a tendency to hold his ground and minimize yards against him.

The key for Golston is to stay healthy. Again, he’s a solid run defender, and his 35-inch wingspan could come in handy when he’s asked to play on the defensive line, as he can use that wingspan to muck up the quarterback’s field vision, perhaps even getting a hand on a ball for a knockdown.

In terms of the pass rush, Golston’s strength in that regard is lining up inside, which he rarely got to do last year. Expect that to change under Wilson, who seems to have a better feel for what his players do well and how to get the most out of them.

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