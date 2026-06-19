Giants' Second-Round Pick Colton Hood Could Be the Cornerback They've Been Missing

When it came to improving their overall defense, which was a liability at times during the 2025 season, the New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh were looking for two key elements in the new players they recruited to the roster over the offseason.

The two factors were physicality and speed, and both certainly took center stage as the Giants formulated their 2026 draft class and picked a few intriguing prospects, such as Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, to strengthen the defensive side of the ball for the future.

Hood, whom the Giants poached with the 37th overall pick in the draft, staked his claim to jump to the next level by playing at one of the best rates for a coverage defender in both his class and the entire nation.

The Volunteer product took a few years and three different stops to reach his peak in the college game, but upon arriving in Knoxville, he found a home and flipped the switch into becoming one of the most efficient man coverage weapons who isn’t afraid to use his size and aggressiveness to muck it up with opposing receiving threats.

As for the Giants, that was one of the franchise’s glaring weaknesses in the secondary, often playing out during the most crucial drives of games when they needed a big defensive stop to secure what could have been a few additional wins on their gloomy 4-13 record.

Given his emphasis on toughness and gaining an edge on the defensive end, Harbaugh was not going to let the Giants’ unit continue to be put on an island and exposed.

The organization was going to find more elite playmakers who could help their teammates in different schemes while being talented enough to command one-on-one assignments whenever necessary in close games.

By selecting Hood, who comes to East Rutherford with a high place in the cornerback depth chart, the Giants might have been setting up one of the biggest competitions of this summer’s camp or snagging the rookie ballhawk to see if there is a special role for him in the secondary rotation.

Colton Hood, CB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 lbs.

Exp: R

School: Tennessee

How Acquired: D2-'26

2025 in Review

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his first two college seasons, in which he was a lesser-known contributor for both Auburn and Colorado’s units, Colton Hood transferred to Tennessee and immediately jumped onto NFL draft scouts’ radars with one of the best coverage stat lines in all of the FBS level.

Hood became a starter for the Volunteers’ defense last season, logging a career-high 774 snaps in 12 games and making it very difficult for opposing pass receivers to create impactful plays against him.

He scored a career-high 80.3 coverage grade in those reps and allowed a 53.8% reception rate for 318 yards and only one touchdown while forcing one interception and five pass deflections.

Hood’s strengths really showed forth in man coverage schemes, where he actually finished first among cornerbacks with at least 450 coverage snaps with a 74.6 grade . In those reps, his opponent's reception rate was down to 31.1% by allowing just five catches on 16 targets for 38 yards and the lone touchdown, and forcing three incompletions.

Besides playing out wide, Hood also recorded some smaller snaps down in the box as an extra run defender, and his efforts in that category were pretty strong. He made 50 total tackles (34 solo), forced one fumble, and whiffed on just four of his plays for the lowest missed tackle rate of his career (6.6%).

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants and Colton Hood agreed to a four-year rookie contract following the NFL Draft, with a total value of $12,810,362, of which $7,033,734 is guaranteed throughout the life of the deal.

For his 2026 debut season, Hood is set to earn a base salary of $885,000, all of which is fully guaranteed, and a prorated signing bonus of $1,444,157, for a total cap hit of $2,239,157.

It’s very rare that high second-round draft picks fail to make their team’s 53-man roster following their first training camp, and while it would be stunning given how fragile the Giants’ secondary is, Hood’s release would cost the franchise a whopping $8,477,891 in dead money charges while saving $6,148,734.

2026 Preview

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Giants’ new defense under John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is going to expect a lot more from the secondary than in previous regimes, especially when one of its main tenets is aggressiveness in getting after the football.

That means each member of the unit is bound to have more than one responsibility on the field, depending on what the opposing offense is doing. For Colton Hood, that couldn’t be truer for a rookie addition whom the franchise selected in the second round for his diverse talents.

Hood has played in different spots throughout his college career, including the perimeter, slot, and inside the box, where he has grown into a nuisance for his matchups in man coverage and into a very movable chess piece for New York to exploit.

No matter what task is placed in front of him, the Giants needed to bolster their cornerbacks room with true ballhawks who can hold up better on key third- and fourth-down plays that often decide possessions and close football games they found themselves in several times during the 2025 season.

With Hood joining the fold in 2026, the Giants might have unearthed a player who could help close the floodgates and turn into a budding star for the defense as time goes on.

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