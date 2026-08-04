One Decision the Giants' Coaching Staff Already Got Right This Preseason

When the New York Giants selected Arvell Reese with the fifth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there was a question about where exactly he would fit into the Giants' defense.

The answer to that question is wherever the coaches need him. The young defender split his time between the defensive line and off-ball linebacker positions in college, with an occasional play or two on the edge.

Soon after the draft, head coach John Harbaugh cleared up the team’s plan for the dynamic and versatile defender, whom Harbaugh said would be moved all over the formation, depending on the situation.

Reese has not only made the most of his opportunities, but also his play thus far has drawn early comparisons to versatile Packers linebacker Micah Parsons.

Reese has drawn daily praise from his head coach for his consistency and growth in the defense.

“I think he's very sharp for a first-year guy,” Harbaugh said. “He gets things right pretty much all the time, makes very few mistakes. He's a very serious-minded guy, and he's very determined. He's doing things well.”

Giants Were Smart to Stick with Their Draft Board

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Reese was initially drafted, Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted that the team didn’t think the multi-talented linebacker, their top-graded non-quarterback, would even be there at No. 5 for them.

When he fell past the Jets and Titans in the draft order, the Giants wasted no time in snatching up the young linebacker for their defense.

For those who think that the Giants now have too many pass-rushing linebackers, as former general manager Ernie Accorsi once famously said, there is no such thing as a team having too many pass rushers.

In Reese, the Giants have a linebacker with rare point-of-attack physicality, elite speed, strong sideline-to-sideline range, excellent upper-body strength, and ideal twitching ability.

All those times when opposing tight ends had their way with the Giants defense in the middle of the field should become a thing of the past now with Reese in the mix.

Throw into the mix Reese’s hybrid ability, which allows defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to disguise the true intent of the defense on any given play. And his explosive first step, which has already proven to be a headache for the Giants offensive blockers to handle.

There should be zero remaining doubt that by snatching Reese off the draft board back in April, the Giants made the right decision for the future of their franchise.

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