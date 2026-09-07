Giants Catch Big Week 1 Break as Cowboys Star Offensive Lineman Will Miss the Opener

The New York Giants , who are getting ready to host the Dallas Cowboys, may have gotten a big break ahead of their Sunday night clash with their division rivals thanks to the injury bug.

Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith, one of the Cowboys' best interior offensive line run blockers, will miss the next four to six weeks to have surgery on his thumb on Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed to reporters.

Smith initially injured his thumb during the preseason and had hoped to push through it. Ultimately, it was decided that he would be better off having surgery to correct the problem, and he will be placed on IR with a designation to return.

The loss of Smith, who is regarded as one of the best guards in the NFL, according to an ESPN survey of NFL executives and coaches conducted earlier this year, is a devastating one for the Cowboys if they plan to attack the Giants’ shaky defensive line with the run game.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who, at 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, is a classic mauler, finished as PFF’s seventh-highest-graded run-blocking offensive guard last season with an 81.0 grade.

The team’s first-round pick in the 2022 draft also has been solid in pass protection, having allowed just 12 sacks in 2,613 regular-season career pass-blocking snaps.

It’s anticipated that the Cowboys will start T.J. Bass in Smith’s place when they visit the Giants on Sunday night.

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