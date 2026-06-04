The Giants' Most Intriguing UDFA Can Do It All — But Can He Make the Roster?

For the first time in the Joe Schoen era, the New York Giants did not draft a running back. The Giants did not select a running back in any round of the draft; instead, they signed undrafted free agent Damon Bankston after the draft concluded.

Bankston spent four seasons at Weber State, playing in the highly competitive Big Sky Conference. He was an immediate contributor who, by his sophomore season, was sharing time in the backfield and rushing for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns.

His final season at Weber State ended with him rushing for over 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns, and he chose to transfer to New Mexico to complete one final year of collegiate football.

This will not be an easy backfield to break into, as the top three spots seem to be pretty comfortably slotted. However, there is intrigue with Bankston; if he can continue to open eyes, he might have a chance to slide in and make this interesting.

DAMON BANKSTON, RB

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 186 lbs.

Exp.: R

School: New Mexico

How Acquired: UDFA-26

2025 in Review

After finishing four seasons at Weber State, a higher-level challenge in the same region was calling. So, Bankston took his talents to compete in the Mountain West at New Mexico.

He helped the Lobos go on to a 9-4 record and a narrow 20-17 overtime loss to Big Ten member Minnesota.

Personally, he earned the opportunity to showcase his diverse talents throughout the season.

He spent the season in a backfield by committee and was still the leading rusher on the team. He finished the season with 114 carries for 635 yards and five touchdowns. That is a very healthy 5.6 yards per attempt.

His 12.8 yards per reception were also very impressive. He hauled in 31 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

He also returned 12 kicks for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a kick returner.

His diverse skill set is highlighted by his statistical achievements. He finished with a season-high 154 rushing yards on 15 carries against UCLA.

Against UNLV, he caught five passes for 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That included an 84-yard reception.

He also had a 100-yard kickoff return against Minnesota in the Rate Bowl.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, Bankston signed a three-year, $3.115 million contract. That included a $15,000 signing bonus and $115,000 in guaranteed money. His average annual salary is $1.038 million per season.

If he makes the team, he will earn a base salary of $885,000 and carry a cap hit of $890,000 while having a dead cap value of $115,000. If he makes it to year three of his contract, he will make $1,165,000.

2026 Preview

Bankston will have a difficult road to making the 53-man roster just based on the dynamics of the running back room.

Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are the two young featured backs for the team and will likely remain so in 2026. Devin Singletary is a veteran running back who provides toughness and leadership in his role.

Eric Gray and Dante Miller are both players who have been with the Giants and who, like Bankston, are going to struggle to make the team.

Further complicating the situation is that the Giants are carrying for sure one fullback this season with the signing of Patrick Ricard. That means one less roster spot, potentially, for the running back.

The addition of Isaiah Likely means that the Giants will continue to carry three tight ends. There were also several receivers signed as free agents, and Malakai Fields was a third-round pick. That's a lot of players for a few spots.

Bankston has shown that his explosiveness could follow him from the FCS to the FBS, and there is no reason to believe it will not translate at the professional level.

He will have fresher legs than the others. This could be an intriguing battle to watch, but ultimately, we think he gets squeezed out and brought back on the practice squad.

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