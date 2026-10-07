Giants CB Deonte Banks Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks' bounceback season continues, as the fifth-year defender was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 36-24 Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Banks showed resilience by bouncing back after giving up a touchdown to Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first quarter. The Giants' 2023 first-round pick went on to deliver four tackles, four pass breakups and a huge 98-yard pick-six on the final play of the game.

Banks' interception, the league's second-longest touchdown with no time left on the clock since the 1970 merger, per Stats Perform, snuffed out the Cardinals' last-ditch scoring drive, in which quarterback Jacoby Brissett had driven his offense down to the Giants' 44-yard line.

Banks picked off the pass intended for receiver Michael Wilson at the 2-yard line and took it to the house, sealing the Giants' win.

Banks, who regained a starting job on defense after struggling to find his footing the last two years, currently leads the Giants' defenders with six pass breakups. He also has eight tackles through the first four games.

This is Banks' first Defensive POTW award, and he is the first Giant to be named NFC Defensive Player of the Week since linebacker Bobby Okereke won the award after the 2025 season finale.

Banks, who returned to action after missing the previous two games with a calf injury, becomes the second member of the Giants' defensive secondary to be recognized for outstanding play in as many weeks.

Last week, safety Jevon Holland was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September after starting his 2026 campaign with an interception in each of his first three games.

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