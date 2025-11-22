Early Trade Proposed for NY Giants in New Mock Draft
Following what is another lost season, the New York Giants (2-9) must try to make the best out of a miserable situation. They should have the opportunity to make a move at the 2026 NFL Draft.
While Big Blue seems confident that Jaxson Dart is its franchise quarterback, others are still searching for theirs. The Cleveland Browns are just one of several teams that could climb the board in April, making them a possible trade partner for the Giants.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller recently proposed a trade scenario in which Cleveland would send the No. 3 overall pick and two third-rounders to New York for the No. 2 selection.
In that scenario, the Browns would select Oregon QB Dante Moore, while the Giants would grab Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa.
"Not needing a quarterback, the Giants can do the smart thing and trade down to acquire more draft capital," Miller said.
"They have needs across the offensive line, and while the 2026 draft class doesn't align with their wish list perfectly, Mauigoa would be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas."
Miller acknowledges that some people believe the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman is better equipped to play guard in the NFL. Still, either way, this prospect has the potential to fortify an already respectable protection unit.
Following what felt like an eternity, the Giants finally appear to have solved their O-Line crisis. Thomas is performing at an All-Pro level once again, Jermaine Eluemunor is complementing him with impressive pass-blocking of his own, and center John Michael Schmitz is progressing nicely in his third season.
A desperately needed transformation has taken shape in the trenches, just as Dart is beginning his NFL journey. Management cannot get complacent, however. New York must build on this development and do everything possible to maximize the young signal-caller's chances for success.
Are the NY Giants a player away from having a top-end O-Line?
Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten are both pending free agents, leaving potential voids for general manager Joe Schoen to fill. The hope is that rookie Marcus Mbow can occupy one of those spots if necessary, but adding another powerful presence to the O-line certainly seems sensible.
Mauigoa, whose brother Francisco is already in the Meadowlands after being scooped up by the New York Jets in the fifth round of last year's draft, has blossomed into one of the top linemen in college football.
The 2024 All-ACC Second-Team selection has allowed only two sacks and nine total pressures through 10 games this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He has been superb in both pass and run protection, showcasing the type of versatility that scouts desire.
Schoen whiffed on the last tackle he picked early in the draft -- Evan Neal remains the biggest blemish on his tenure so far-- so fans would understandably be nervous about him taking another. Keeping Dart upright is the foremost priority, however, and Mauigoa could be the right man for that job.
Boasting impressive size, strength, and production, this Hurricanes powerhouse stands out among its peers. But no matter who the Giants pick, the consensus is that they should strike a deal to move down in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Whether it is the Browns or another quarterback-needy team, New York would be wise to consider all serious trade offers heading into April 23.
