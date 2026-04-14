New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

IDL Lee Hunter

Height: 6’3 ½”

Weight: 318 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Texas Tech

Hands: 9 ¼”

Arm length: 33 ¼”

40-yard-dash: 5.18s

10-yard-split: 1.79s

Vertical Jump: 21 ½”

Broad Jump: 8’4”

STATS

A former four-star recruit out of Blount High School in Eight Mile, Alabama, where he was the fifth overall recruit from his state, and the twelfth defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting class.

He initially attended Auburn University for just one season, but quickly transferred to UCF, where he played three seasons before transferring to Texas Tech for his final collegiate year.

He was a four-star recruit, the ninth defensive lineman, and the 62nd overall player in the 2025 transfer portal.

Hunter recorded over 20 pressures in each of his final three college seasons. He ended his college career with 81 pressures on 990 pass rushing snaps, while also recording 94 STOPs at the line of scrimmage – 41 of which came in his second season at UCF (2023).

Hunter earned a First-Team All-American bid in 2025, along with a First-Team All Big-12 and a 2024 Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter walks to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strengths

Big, broad-chested, long defensive lineman

Solid short-area-quickness + leverage combination

Good change of direction + fluidity in the A-Gaps

Fires off the LOS low, plays with solid center of gravity

Elite swim/cross-chop at the snap

Impressive initial quickness with hands

Elite shed ability on LOS

Precise hands that catch leaning OL off-guard

Two-gapping upside – can shut down the middle

Above-average at absorbing COMBO

Good anchor in the dirt + excellent eyes

Processes the game well on the interior

Good bull-rushing ability

Excellent overall play strength

Durable – played 52 games over the past four seasons

Weaknesses

Top-heavy player

Lower-body lacks density

Technique handling COMBO blocks could improve

Pad level is too frequently extended upward through plays

Lacks difference making explosiveness/quickness

Lacks a pass rush plan beyond win with quick hands

Has pass rushing limitations

Is already 23 years old

Summary

Lee Hunter is a smart interior defensive lineman who understands how to leverage positioning to his advantage, effectively serving as an anchor in the A-gap.

He’s difficult to move off the line, boasting a heavy base and quick, active hands that consistently shed blocks and create separation. Hunter pairs his play strength with strong instincts to be a reliable run defender.

While he lacks elite explosiveness and doesn’t yet offer a deep or diverse pass-rush arsenal, his mindset and football IQ suggest he could benefit significantly from NFL-level coaching and technical refinement.

Even if that development doesn’t fully materialize, Hunter projects as an above-average rotational lineman with starting capability. His ability to two-gap and hold the point of attack makes him the type of dependable presence NFL defenses value.

GRADE: 6.31

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato

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