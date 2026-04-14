New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
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IDL Lee Hunter
- Height: 6’3 ½”
- Weight: 318 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Texas Tech
- Hands: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 33 ¼”
- 40-yard-dash: 5.18s
- 10-yard-split: 1.79s
- Vertical Jump: 21 ½”
- Broad Jump: 8’4”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Blount High School in Eight Mile, Alabama, where he was the fifth overall recruit from his state, and the twelfth defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting class.
He initially attended Auburn University for just one season, but quickly transferred to UCF, where he played three seasons before transferring to Texas Tech for his final collegiate year.
He was a four-star recruit, the ninth defensive lineman, and the 62nd overall player in the 2025 transfer portal.
Hunter recorded over 20 pressures in each of his final three college seasons. He ended his college career with 81 pressures on 990 pass rushing snaps, while also recording 94 STOPs at the line of scrimmage – 41 of which came in his second season at UCF (2023).
Hunter earned a First-Team All-American bid in 2025, along with a First-Team All Big-12 and a 2024 Second Team All-Big 12 selection.
Strengths
- Big, broad-chested, long defensive lineman
- Solid short-area-quickness + leverage combination
- Good change of direction + fluidity in the A-Gaps
- Fires off the LOS low, plays with solid center of gravity
- Elite swim/cross-chop at the snap
- Impressive initial quickness with hands
- Elite shed ability on LOS
- Precise hands that catch leaning OL off-guard
- Two-gapping upside – can shut down the middle
- Above-average at absorbing COMBO
- Good anchor in the dirt + excellent eyes
- Processes the game well on the interior
- Good bull-rushing ability
- Excellent overall play strength
- Durable – played 52 games over the past four seasons
Weaknesses
- Top-heavy player
- Lower-body lacks density
- Technique handling COMBO blocks could improve
- Pad level is too frequently extended upward through plays
- Lacks difference making explosiveness/quickness
- Lacks a pass rush plan beyond win with quick hands
- Has pass rushing limitations
- Is already 23 years old
Summary
Lee Hunter is a smart interior defensive lineman who understands how to leverage positioning to his advantage, effectively serving as an anchor in the A-gap.
He’s difficult to move off the line, boasting a heavy base and quick, active hands that consistently shed blocks and create separation. Hunter pairs his play strength with strong instincts to be a reliable run defender.
While he lacks elite explosiveness and doesn’t yet offer a deep or diverse pass-rush arsenal, his mindset and football IQ suggest he could benefit significantly from NFL-level coaching and technical refinement.
Even if that development doesn’t fully materialize, Hunter projects as an above-average rotational lineman with starting capability. His ability to two-gap and hold the point of attack makes him the type of dependable presence NFL defenses value.
GRADE: 6.31
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato