New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Spencer Fano Utah

Height: 6’5 ½”

Weight: 311 lbs

Class: Junior

School: Utah

Hands: 9”

Arm length: 32 ⅛”

40-yard-dash: 4.91

10-yard-split: 1.72s

Vertical Jump: 32”

Broad Jump: 9’3”

3-Cone Drill: 7.34s

Short-Shuttle: 4.67s

A former four star recruit out of Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the seventh offensive tackle during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Fano played 1,615 snaps at right tackle with 543 snaps at left tackle (from 2023). Fano gave up just FIVE pressures in 2025 with zero sacks, although he did commit five penalties.

He finished his three year career with the Utes surrendering just 40 pressures (21 of those were at LT in 2023) and three sacks. He did commit 16 penalties throughout his college career.

Fano won the Outland Trophy and was the Olynesian College Football Player of the Year in 2025, while also earning the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was a unanimous All-American and a First-Team All-American in 2024, a Freshman All-American in 2023, and was First Team All-Big 12 in 2024 and 2025.

Fano’s movement drills – and testing – at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine was one of the biggest storylines of the event.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Strengths

Excellent height with a lean/thin frame (for OL)

Elite athlete with exceptional movement skills and explosiveness

SMOOTH SMOOTH SMOOTH

Crisp movement with elite fluidity

Sudden – elite quickness, change of direction, and lateral agility

Frames his blocks well with excellent footwork

Baits defenders with fake punches to force commitment

Varies his pass sets – elite jump set/45-degree

Very good vertical set – excellent recovery ability

Does well to mirror rushers up the arc

Hips can smoothly open to account for high-side rush

Incredibly balanced and controlled at top of arc – great feet

Sufficient use of hands with solid grip strength

Can quickly attack and dictate on the LOS or be patient

Above average anchor – resets his feet well when dealing with power

An ELITE screen weapon

Elite puller into space

Elite burst and orientation out of his skip pull

Accurate search and destroy in space

Excellent at finding defenders in space

Generates good push on down blocks

Hard pop on contact in COMBO situations when blocking inside shades

Elite climb from COMBO

Excellent ability to hinge at the LOS

Elite understanding on where/how to position his hips in run game

Keeps his feet churning through contact

Elite competitor – finishes the play with authority

Weaknesses

Lean for an offensive lineman

Very short arms

Overset a few times and was beat inside

Can get too grabby with his outside hand

Sub-average upper body strength

Generates less than optimal push when square to target

Pad level rises when driving which hinders his less than optimal push

Most experience is at right tackle, but arms may kick him inside for some teams

Summary

Spencer Fano is an elite athlete – one of the more controlled movers I’ve studied in a draft class at offensive tackle. Fano explodes into contact with elite quickness and a varied approach that keeps defenders guessing.

Everything about his athletic profile and movement skills are exceptional, and his ability to fit his hands inside with the proper technique is sufficient, albeit his grip strength is not elite.

Fano’s third-percentile arm-length and 18th-percentile wingspan – when coupled with his elite movement skills – may entice a team to move him inside.

He is best suited to operate in a move-based blocking scheme that pulls him out in space often (puller Power/Gap) or uses his elite tracking ability to locate, close width, and destroy the enemy like the heat seeking missile that he is with momentum built.

Fano’s power profile leaves some to be desired, especially when we’re talking about him in the top-ten. Still, though, his ability to anchor against power moves is enhanced by his flexibility; he can absorb a hit and does an elite job re-setting his feet underneath him.

He’s not a liability by any means, but consistently moving bodies and sustaining blocks at the next level against bigger defensive lineman remains a question mark in the run game.

Overall, Spencer Fano is an elite and controlled mover who is an excellent pass protector and an elite move weapon in the run game. Few offensive lineman are as quick and swift as Fano; his hips don’t lie and his feet are quick, but he may not be a fit for every offense.

GRADE: 6.73

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato