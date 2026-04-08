New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR CJ Daniels, Miami

WR CJ Daniels, Miami

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 202 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Miami

Hands: 9 ¼”

Arm length: 31 ¾”

STATS

A two-star recruit out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, where he was the 238th player in his state and the 408th player during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Daniels initially attended Liberty University for four seasons.

He had a productive “senior” season at Liberty, catching 55 of 82 passes for 1,064 yards with ten touchdowns. He then transferred to LSU in 2024 for one season, before using his final year of eligibility at Miami in 2025.

He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal – the 22nd ranked wide receiver and the 109th ranked player.

Daniels caught 11 of 17 contested catches in 2025 with the Hurricanes, with 1.73 yards per route run and a 13.8% slot rate.

He ended his college career with a 62.3% contested catch rate and a 2.00 yards per route run number, with just nine drops (4.3%). He forced 31 missed tackles in college. Daniels averaged 15.1 yards per catch with a 13.6-yard aDot.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) reacts after a run against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Strengths

Above average size

Solid overall athlete

Slightly above average flexibility/COD

Very good release package + footwork at LOS

Beats press well – quickly stacks

Excellent tempo off his release

Good use of micromovements up stem – deceptive!

Very good route runner – wide route tree

Understands how to use his body to maximize catch

Focused and detailed route runner

Excellent ball skills – tracking, concentration + hands are all impressive

Flashes late eyes to the football

Wins in a phonebooth at the catch point

Extends away from his frame with above average catch radius

Try hard blocker with modest success

Versatile – can play X, Z, or slot

High IQ football player

Excellent competitive toughness

Has special teams upside

Weaknesses

Enough athletic ability but not dynamic

Explosiveness out of breaks is average at best

Doesn’t threaten with speed/acceleration

Average (at best) after the catch skills

Not the most effective blocker

Missed time with injuries in three of his six seasons

Is already 24 years old

Summary

CJ Daniels is a very good route runner with a release package, who is one of the older prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. He wins with his movements up the route stem, and due to his exceptional ball skills/contested catch ability. He is a try hard blocker – who is a tough, effective, player.

Still, his lackluster vertical ability and average athletic traits, plus his injury history and age, cap his upside. Overall, he can be an effective player who can contribute as an X, Z, or slot. He could be a day three target for the Giants, if he’s still around.

GRADE: 6.12

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart | Nick Falato