New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR CJ Daniels, Miami
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WR CJ Daniels, Miami
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: Miami
- Hands: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 31 ¾”
- STATS
A two-star recruit out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, where he was the 238th player in his state and the 408th player during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Daniels initially attended Liberty University for four seasons.
He had a productive “senior” season at Liberty, catching 55 of 82 passes for 1,064 yards with ten touchdowns. He then transferred to LSU in 2024 for one season, before using his final year of eligibility at Miami in 2025.
He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal – the 22nd ranked wide receiver and the 109th ranked player.
Daniels caught 11 of 17 contested catches in 2025 with the Hurricanes, with 1.73 yards per route run and a 13.8% slot rate.
He ended his college career with a 62.3% contested catch rate and a 2.00 yards per route run number, with just nine drops (4.3%). He forced 31 missed tackles in college. Daniels averaged 15.1 yards per catch with a 13.6-yard aDot.
Strengths
- Above average size
- Solid overall athlete
- Slightly above average flexibility/COD
- Very good release package + footwork at LOS
- Beats press well – quickly stacks
- Excellent tempo off his release
- Good use of micromovements up stem – deceptive!
- Very good route runner – wide route tree
- Understands how to use his body to maximize catch
- Focused and detailed route runner
- Excellent ball skills – tracking, concentration + hands are all impressive
- Flashes late eyes to the football
- Wins in a phonebooth at the catch point
- Extends away from his frame with above average catch radius
- Try hard blocker with modest success
- Versatile – can play X, Z, or slot
- High IQ football player
- Excellent competitive toughness
- Has special teams upside
Weaknesses
- Enough athletic ability but not dynamic
- Explosiveness out of breaks is average at best
- Doesn’t threaten with speed/acceleration
- Average (at best) after the catch skills
- Not the most effective blocker
- Missed time with injuries in three of his six seasons
- Is already 24 years old
Summary
CJ Daniels is a very good route runner with a release package, who is one of the older prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. He wins with his movements up the route stem, and due to his exceptional ball skills/contested catch ability. He is a try hard blocker – who is a tough, effective, player.
Still, his lackluster vertical ability and average athletic traits, plus his injury history and age, cap his upside. Overall, he can be an effective player who can contribute as an X, Z, or slot. He could be a day three target for the Giants, if he’s still around.
GRADE: 6.12
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Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to New York Giants On SI, his work has appeared on SB Nation.Follow nickfalato