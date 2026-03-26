Top-5 Prospect Sonny Styles Connects with Giants Leadership Over Family-Driven Mindset

Family values.

That was among the topics Ohio State linebacker and potential New York Giants first-round draft pick Sonny Styles discussed with head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday. Styles skipped the workouts at Ohio State’s pro day. It was a busy day of information gathering for NFL talent evaluators in attendance to see the loaded Buckeyes draft class.

“Coach Harbaugh was talking about, like him and his brother (Jim Harbaugh) and that relationship, and I was talking about me and my brother and our relationship,” Styles told Adam King of WBNS 10TV .

“Being able to build those connections with all these different coaches and like you never, you don't know who you're gonna be drafted by, but you never know also who you're gonna play for in the future. So it's just awesome to build connections.”

This focus on family carried through to Styles personally. Family is unquestionably important to him, as shown through his relationship with his older brother, Lorenzo Styles, Jr., who played cornerback for the Buckeyes from 2023 through 2025 after starting his college career at Notre Dame.

Their father, Lorenzo Styles, Sr., played linebacker at Ohio State at a high enough level to be selected in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons in 1995. The elder Styles played for the Falcons for two seasons before finishing his NFL career with the St. Louis Rams.

Since retiring from the NFL, the elder Styles has coached defense. He has undoubtedly shared linebacker tips with his younger son. The younger Styles has been widely projected as a top-five NFL Draft prospect in this year’s class, given his tape, combine, and pro testing results, which have reportedly blown away talent evaluators.

“Yeah, he's been a huge help,” Styles said of the advice he’s received from his father. “Obviously played in the league, knows what it's like. So just giving little nuggets here and there.

“He's been an awesome resource my entire career here, so it's no different now. He's just been awesome.”

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, Jr. played college football with his brother, Sonny at Ohio State. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Looking ahead, Styles, who said he plans to attend next month’s draft in Pittsburgh if he’s invited, was humbled when asked what makes him a top-five draft prospect.

“I don't know,” he said, somewhat flustered. “I mean, I would talk about who I am as a person. I think that starts it, you know? I think I'm gonna be consistent, and I love football–I think that means a lot.

“You know, I think sometimes you get in the NFL, that can be a lost art. I love the game. And then I think when you look at me as a player, I think I'm a versatile player that can do a lot in the field and bring a lot to a defense and help a defensive coordinator have another chess piece on the board.”