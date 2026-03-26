Top Five Draft Options for the NY Giants at Nose Tackle

Despite having one of the best nose tackles in the NFL in Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants still need help behind him.

The run defense was a massive issue for the team last year, especially when Lawrence was off the field. Finding a quality depth piece could prevent the Giants from being attacked when rotating.

This year‘s draft class is solid at nose tackle, specifically, so the Giants should be able to find a contributor.

Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

2025 stats: 45 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 14 pressures

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jackson is going to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick due to his sheer size, but he needs a lot of technical work.

In his defense, coaching at Florida State hasn’t exactly been quality in recent years, and so there haven’t been many opportunities to improve at this point.

Jackson is unlikely to ever be an elite run defender, but he should be a respectable threat as a pass rusher.

Jackson has a 7’2” wingspan that, if he ever learns how to use it properly, will make him a menace, and he should be able to crowd throwing lanes.

Tim Keenan III, Alabama

2025 stats: 16 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 12 pressures

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after blocking a punt during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Keenan III is likely to be a Day 3 pick who probably won't be a starter-quality player, but should have a lengthy career as a rotational run-focused nose tackle.

Keenan is an interesting run defender because he isn’t your usual power-oriented nose tackle; instead, he quickly gets to his gap assignment and fights like crazy to maintain that responsibility, but quickness is where he wins.

That quickness also makes him a valuable part of what we expect from defensive coordinator Denard Wilson: running stunts and twists on the interior.

Keenan is especially effective as the initial penetrator on stunts, quickly clearing space for a looping defender to generate pressure.

Albert Regis, Texas A&M

2025 stats: 49 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 13 pressures

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There isn’t a player who uses his leverage better than Albert Regis in this piece, maybe in the draft. At just 6’1” but 295 pounds, Regis has a compact build with a low base, allowing him to properly anchor against blockers.

While Regis offers virtually no pass-rush upside right now, he has shown the ability to consistently handle double teams against the run, which gives him an immediate role.

While a lack of length can generally be an issue on the defensive line, Regis knows how to capitalize on it and use it to anchor on the interior.

Chris McClellan, Missouri

2025 stats: 48 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 6 sacks, 21 pressures

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chris McClellan is a jack-of-all-trades, master of none on the interior that has shown flashes of being a force at both tackle spots throughout his career.

While it would be nice to see him put it together more consistently, there could also be the benefit of having someone who flashes in only a limited number of snaps per game.

As a pass-rusher, quarterbacks rarely escape him once he’s into the pocket, and he’s the type that, when he isn’t winning a rep, he’s comfortable getting his hands into throwing lanes.

McClellan is going to be a late-day three pick, so the lack of investment means that even a minor role is a solid return.

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

2025 stats: 41 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 26 pressures

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lee Hunter might be drafted earlier than the Giants are targeting a nose tackle, but if they do wanna go early with one, he should be the guy.

Hunter has played in defenses that require him to play more as a natural nose tackle as a 0 or 1-technique, or more as a 2i, giving him positional versatility that few possess.

While some question what he’s capable of producing without two elite rushers, his film at UCF required him to be the driving force of the defense .

Hunter isn’t the most technically refined nose tackle in the class, but he wins with strength, size, and length.

With the ability to make an impact as both a run defender and a pass rusher, it’s easy to see why he should be getting drafted early on Day 2.