Eli Manning Inducted Into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

Eli Manning was enshrined in the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on June 24, adding another honor to a post-career legacy that Giants fans hope is building toward Canton.

The legendary New York Giants quarterback joined his brother, Peyton Manning, and former basketball player Bo McCalebb, the Macedonian-born hoops star and two-time All-EuroLeague selection, as the entity’s newest inductees.

Manning spent the first 18 years of his life in the Crescent City, playing for Isidore Newman High School.

He learned the finer points of the game from his father, fellow New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame member Archie Manning, who spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints, and from brothers Peyton and Cooper, honing a skill set that would take him to two Lombardi trophies.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is incredibly grateful to be immortalized in his hometown.

“I have a great love for sports, and I have a great love for New Orleans, so it means a ton to go into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame,” he said, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com . “It’s very special to me because that’s where I grew up.

"I have a special love for the people, and the people of New Orleans have always supported me through my college career and through my NFL career. They’ve always welcomed me home, so it’s a special bond, and I’m very honored to go into the New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame.”

Two Super Bowls, One Enduring Legacy

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants former quarterback Eli Manning on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At Ole Miss, Manning earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award and competed for the Heisman Trophy during his 2003 senior season.

Manning went first overall in the 2004 NFL draft to the then San Diego Chargers, who later flipped him to the Giants for a bevy of draft picks.

Manning rewarded the Giants’ investment in him multiple times throughout his career. Although his regular-season numbers have been up-and-down, he leveled up on the grand stage when it mattered most.

Manning threw for 2,073 yards and 15 touchdowns while tossing just two interceptions in eight playoff games during the Giants' last two title runs .

He is heavily responsible for two of the most iconic plays in NFL history: the David Tyree helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII and the perfect pass along the sidelines to Mario Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI.

Displaying the kind of composure and clutch excellence that usually gets a player enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Manning helped New York beat Tom Brady and the favored New England Patriots twice in a four-year span.

Besides those championship feats, he is also Big Blue's all-time leader in completions (4,895), passing yards (57,023), and passing touchdowns (366). The Giants retired Manning's No. 10 and inducted him into their Ring of Honor in 2021.

With the induction into his hometown’s Hall of Fame, Giants fans hope that one day soon Canton will be next on Manning’s growing list of post-career honors.

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