Ernie Accorsi, Giants GM Who Brought In Coughlin and Manning, Dies at 84

Ernie Accorsi, the longtime Giants general manager who built the foundation that brought the team to Super Bowl XXXV and who also laid the groundwork for tthe franchise's Super Bowl victory in 2007 , died Saturday night at 84.

Giants mourn loss of former GM and Ring of Honor inductee Ernie Accorsi



Details: https://t.co/h6OefQuYRO pic.twitter.com/lLO9UdBNAX — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2026

Accorsi, the team’s assistant general manager under George Young for four seasons, succeeded Young in 1998 after Young retired from the franchise.

Accorsi then put the core pieces in place for what would be a decade-plus of solid football, starting with the hiring of head coach Tom Coughlin and the bold draft-day trade that brought the franchise quarterback Eli Manning.

“Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in building a championship organization,” Giants team president John Mara said in a statement.

“Beyond his accomplishments as a football executive, he was a trusted advisor and dear friend. His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed."

"I call Ernie every draft week for the last 12 years, maybe longer than that, and just thank him for making the trade and believing in me and bringing me to the New York Giants,” Manning said.

“I know he was the believer in me and kind of the reason I got here. I appreciated him so much for building such great teams and allowing us to win some championships here.”

In Accorsi's nine years as the team’s GM, Big Blue won two NFC East titles, earned four postseason berths, and advanced to Super Bowl XXXV.

"Ernie and John Mara interviewed me when I became the head coach back in 2004. I didn't realize that within a couple of years, Ernie was getting ready to retire. Nevertheless, we had a great challenge, and we went forward from there. I always enjoyed working with Ernie; I always enjoyed talking with Ernie," Coughlin said.

Although he had retired by the time the team won its third Super Bowl championship in 2007—Jerry Reese had succeeded him by then—the franchise gave him a Super Bowl championship ring.

Accorsi’s career spanned 37 seasons, including stints as the general manager of the Baltimore Colts and the Cleveland Browns.

"It was the honor of my dad's lifetime to represent the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, three organizations that meant so much to him throughout his remarkable career,” the Accorsi family said in a statement.

“Our family is deeply grateful to each of them and to the many people who became lifelong friends along the way.

We are especially grateful to the New York Giants organization, John Mara, Ronnie Barnes, and the late Wellington Mara for their friendship, loyalty, and love for my father over so many years. The Giants were far more than a team to him.

“They were family, and being part of that family was something he treasured. Once a Giant, always a Giant."

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