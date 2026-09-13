New QB Rankings Pump the Brakes on Jaxson Dart Hysteria

When the New York Giants drafted Jaxson Dart at No. 25 in last year's draft, their initial plan was to place him behind a pair of experienced veterans who could show him the ropes to success in the NFL instead of him having to jump right into the spotlight and learn on the fly.

That plan wouldn't last long, though, as the Giants' reliance on Russell Wilson as the starter lasted only three weeks and ended in a winless record before the franchise pivoted to Dart in an attempt to save the 2025 season.

Dart’s dual-threat abilities, mixed with a young player's brash confidence, drew the fanbase's awe and offered some hope for the future amid another poor 4-13 season.

As he enters Year 2 at the helm with a new head coach in John Harbaugh and a reloaded offensive arsenal, some outsiders believe that a rapid ascension is set to take place for the Giants' gunslinger and his team.

A new quarterback ranking by NFL.com ahead of the 2026 season is pumping brakes on the Dart hysteria. The Giants signal caller landed at No. 23 on the ranking and in the fourth tier of signal callers, which they dubbed "Making the Leap."

Jaxson Dart Needs to Trust the Weapons Around Him

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates with New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) after scoring a touchdown during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most obvious narrative surrounding Dart's upward trajectory this season is whether the Giants can better protect him and help him grow into more of a comfortable pocket passer.

"Dart electrified New York City last season, showing promise and an undying competitive fire that propelled him to a 2,759-scrimmage-yard rookie season—and also subjected him to frequent visits to the blue medical tent," the analysis said.

"That's where Dart will need to improve most while fitting into new OC Matt Nagy's offense. If he can do that, Giants fans are expecting him to solidify his place as the team's future under center."

The Giants addressed the first half of that objective with their flurry of offseason moves, including the multiple veteran additions to his receiving corps and beefing up the starting offensive line by drafting Francis Mauigoa to slot into a vacancy at right guard.

With the team's upgrades, it's fair to argue that Dart, who was placed in the same tier as fellow second-year signal callers Tyler Shough and Cam Ward, is best positioned to be the quarterback that takes the next step in Year 2 as the franchise aims to make a push for the postseason under Harbaugh's leadership.

Dart had to make a lot of special plays happen by the strength of his fearless legs in 2025, and moving forward, neither he nor the Giants want to take that element of his game away.

They know his dual-threat talents can force a level of respect from the defense and can help create open windows for his new pass catchers, such as Isaiah Likely and Odell Beckham Jr., to make big plays.

At the same time, there has to be a balance between preserving Dart's health and keeping him on the field for the long run.

The Giants offense has ambitions to be tough and physical on the ground while testing the vertical limits in the passing game. Dart will still play a key part in both realms, but he now has the right pieces—Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, and Isaiah Likely—and an offensive line that finished just outside the top 10 in pass protection last year.

It's time for him to get more comfortable sitting back in the pocket, grow as an elite quarterback who can make extended reads, and trust the weapons around him to create the explosive plays New York is looking to orchestrate in its new offensive system.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.