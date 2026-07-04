Giants' 2026 Draft Class Members Disrespected in New Re-Ranking Exercise

The NFL Draft is always important for the New York Giants , but this year's crop, headlined by linebacker Arvell Reese, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and cornerback Colton Hood, was particularly critical to help shape new head coach John Harbaugh’s long-term vision.

New York’s first three picks nicely represent the identity that their new head coach wants them to assume moving forward: endless intensity and remarkable physicality.

They come with questions, however. Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI is actually lower on them now than he was before the NFL Draft, Melo having slotted Reese at No. 7, Mauigoa at No. 12, and Hood at No. 30.

The Giants generally received praise for their prospect haul, which also included wide receiver Malachi Fields, defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis, OL J.C. Davis, and LB Jack Kelly. The word “value” was frequently thrown around.

Melo believes the Giants passed on superior players, an opinion that will be proven one way or another once the specific roles for the Giants' rookies, as well as those they passed on, are known in the coming season.

The Giants Must Properly Utilize Arvell Reese

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) approaches the press conference after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York had its choice of linebackers, but after the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans made potentially risky decisions, management grabbed Reese with the No. 5 overall selection instead of fellow Ohio State star Sonny Styles.

The Giants covet Reese’s positional versatility, but they presently plan to employ him as an interior force who can operate on the edge here and there.

Styles is regarded as more of a pure run-stopper, which would have made him a better fit for a team that surrendered the second-most average rushing yards per game (145.3) last season. Styles is also a solid coverage man.

Reese, Styles’s college teammate at Ohio State, excelled in those areas as well. His raw pass-rushing abilities give the Giants' defense yet another dimension, and his athleticism is off the charts, which is why, in part, he is as versatile as he’s been.

Big Blue Needs to Successfully Convert Francis Mauigoa

Apr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa poses for a photo during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants could have used the No. 10 selection on an experienced guard like Olaivavega Ioane, whom Melo now has ranked at No. 9, but they put their faith in a three-year right tackle, Francis Mauigoa, who will now slide to the inside.

The All-American allowed only two sacks and 10 total pressures in 826 snaps for the Miami Hurricanes last season. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound American Samoan native boasts the size and strength to bloom into an impactful guard.

Mauigoa can also shift back to tackle in the future should the Giants move on from Jermaine Eluemunor once his current three-year contract is up.

The upside is obvious, but so is the risk. But to his credit, Mauigoa has hit the ground running in his switch inside to guard, drawing on practice reps he took in college that laid the foundation for his conversion.

Colton Hood Is Tapped as the Future of New York's Secondary

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants passed on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 5, instead addressing their cornerback needs early in the second round.

In Hood, the Giants got a player with the high motor and coverage skills that this defense urgently requires.

The former Tennessee, Colorado, and Auburn cornerback proved he could smother opposing passing attacks and tackle with ferocity in 2025.

Given his jumping around from program to program, Hood will need to answer questions about his readiness to consistently produce at the NFL level.

Hood is definitely intriguing, however. The No. 37 pick prides himself on his press coverage. He was charged with giving up just one touchdown for Tennessee last season, while also posting a 70.8 coverage rating .

Hood, who Harbaugh said is going to compete for a starting job this summer, has a golden opportunity to position himself for a breakout rookie campaign and become one of the hidden gems of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Giants aim to raise their ceiling, with the mission set to go into overdrive in just a few short weeks when the team opens its annual training camp. Their top three picks from this year’s draft will be instrumental in powering the team’s expected turnaround.

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