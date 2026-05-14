7 Takeaways from the Giants’ 2026 Regular-season Schedule

For months, the New York Giants ’ opponents have been known . Now the dates and times are finally set in stone following the official release of the 2026 NFL schedule.

For the Giants, who are coming off a 4-13 season in which they played the hardest strength of schedule last season, they not only get an easier slate– theirs is ranked 16th –they also have more favorable spots in which they can get some momentum going.

Here is our breakdown and analysis of Big Blue’s 2026 schedule.

A Challenging Start

The Giants will be on Monday Night Football twice this season, including Week 2. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have back-to-back primetime games right out of the chute, with a Week 1 home contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 13), followed by a Week 2 road game against the Rams on Monday Night Football on Sept. 21.

Time-wise, that gives the Giants eight days in between games, which is a plus. So what’s the challenge? The Giants just haven’t been a very good prime-time team.

Since 1980, the Giants are 5-13 in Thursday night contests. Since 1970, they have been 12-27 in Monday night games, the Giants having been outscored 944-775 in those games.

The last time the Giants had multiple Monday night games was in 2023, when they went 1-2, losing to Seattle and the Eagles but beating Green Bay. The Giants finished 6-11 that year.

The Perfect Bye Week

The Giants get their bye week at the best possible time this year. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After getting a late bye week (Week 10 onward) in each of the last three seasons, the Giants are getting a break in 2026.

The Giants' bye this year falls in Week 8, midway through the season. It’s their earliest bye since 2022, when they had their break in Week 9.

But what’s even more important, besides the timing, is that the bye is coming just after a challenging two-week stretch in which the Giants will be on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7) and Houston Texans (Week 8), both 2025 playoff teams.

When the Giants, who are 19-26 (42.2%) all-time after a bye ( sixth-worst mark in the NFL), come out of their bye, they’ll have two home games against very winnable opponents, including the Commanders, whom they’ll host on Thursday night, and the Jaguars the following week.

That the Giants are getting their annual Thursday night game after the bye is a huge bonus for a team that is 5-13 in those games. That break will give the Giants an 11-day gap between their Week 8 game and their Week 10 Thursday night contest.

As an added bonus, the Giants will have 10 days between Weeks 10 and 11, the latter when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars, another 2025 postseason participant.

No Back-to-Back West Coast Games

The Giants will be at SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 game against the Rams and then will next be on the West Coast in Week 14 for a game at Seattle. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The schedule makers decided to space out their two West Coast road games (Los Angeles and Seattle).

New York will take the first of the two cross-country trips to Los Angeles for a game against the Rams in Week 2. Then their next cross-country trip won’t be until Week 14, when they visit the Emerald City for a date against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Ideally, the schedulers would have had the Giants play back-to-back West Coast games rather than have them fly back and forth for the two games. Had that happened, the Giants would have likely stayed on the West Coast rather than return to East Rutherford.

Such a move might also have given them an advantage, as it would have helped them better adjust to the time zone difference.

With the league, though, having not cooperated, we’ll see if Harbaugh has the team fly out an extra day for the West Coast games to allow for acclimation or if they will fly out the day before, as has been the case in the past with other head coaches.

No Back-to-Back Texas Games

Sticking to this same vein, the league’s schedulers also spaced out the two trips the Giants will have to make to Texas this season. The Giants will visit Houston in Week 7, just before their bye, and then they will close out the season against Dallas in Week 17.

The estimated travel time to both Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth is approximately four hours each way.

A Key Three-Game Season-ending Stretch

The Giants close out the season against the Eagles. Will the NFC East title be on the line by then? | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Assuming the Giants stay competitive throughout the season and don’t see their campaign end by Halloween, the last three games are going to be key for any postseason hopes.

Those three games will be against Detroit, Dallas, and Philly, and at minimum, a Wild Card berth could be on the line if the Giants keep pace and can win at least two of those three.

It won’t be easy, as the games against the Lions and Cowboys are both on the road, the Cowboys game coming off the heels of the Monday night game at Detroit. The good news is that the travel time to and from Detroit isn’t as long as the trip to and from Dallas.

Of course, if the Giants can win all three, including the two against their division opponents, even better, as doing so could put New York in a better position to claim the NFC East if they take care of business earlier in the season.

(Note: The date of the Giants’ Week 18 game has not yet been determined as three games will be chosen by the league to be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. ET.

The remainder of games will be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET), and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). This will be determined after the Week 17 games conclude.)

Two Back-to-back Home Game Stretches

The Giants are 19-30-1 at MetLife Stadium over the last six seasons. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants have two stretches of back-to-back home games on their schedule: Weeks 3-4 (Tennessee and Arizona) and Weeks 10-11 (Washington and Jacksonville).

That second stretch is particularly favorable, since the Giants will be coming off a Thursday night game against the Commanders and will have 10 days before they host the defending AFC South champion Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

Only One Scheduled Post 4:00 pm Sunday Game (as of Now)

This might mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, given the return of flexible scheduling, which now includes Monday night football, but all but one of the Giants’ Sunday games are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs, the exception being their Week 14 game at Seattle, which is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

"Flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football, at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football, it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17.

Giants 2026 Preseason and Regular Season Dates, Times, Networks

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Network PS1 Aug. 15 Minnesota 1:00 pm Local PS2 Aug. 22 at Miami 4:00 pm Local PS3 Aug. 28 at Jets 7:30 pm Local 1 Sept. 13 Dallas 8:20 pm NBC 2 Sept. 21 (Mon) at LA Rams 8:15 pm ESPN 3 Sept. 27 Tennessee 1:00 pm CBS 4 Oct. 4 Arizona 1:00 pm CBS 5 Oct. 11 at Washington 1:00 pm FOX 6 Oct. 18 New Orleans 1:00 pm FOX 7 Oct. 25 at Houston 1:00 pm FOX 8 BYE WEEK 9 Nov. 8 at Philadelphia 1:00 pm FOX 10 Nov. 12 (Thurs) Washington 1:00 pm AMAZON 11 Nov. 22 Jacksonville 1:00 pm CBS 12 Nov. 29 at Indianapolis 1:00 pm FOX 13 Dec. 6 San Francisco 1:00 pm FOX 14 Dec. 13 at Seattle 4:25 pm FOX 15 Dec. 20 Cleveland 1:00 pm CBS 16 Dec. 28 (Mon) at Detroit 8:15 pm ESPN* 17 Jan. 3 at Dallas 1:00 pm FOX 18 TBD Philadelphia TBD TBD

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