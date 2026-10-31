4 College Prospects Giants Scouts Should Watch This Weekend

As the New York Giants enjoy their much-needed bye week, Giants scouts may be watching closely as college football’s Week 9 slate unfolds.

With the stretch run ahead at 4-2-1, this could be a good time to scout potential targets as prospects make their cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Beyond running back, the team’s biggest need remains defensive tackle. Coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to keep an eye on late Day 3 or undrafted options in the kicking game, should rookie Dominic Zvada’s struggles continue.

Here are four players the Giants may watch this weekend.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) rushes with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Cam Skattebo’s stellar Week 7 performance against the Houston Texans, New York is still likely to be in the market for a running back this draft season.

Though the position may no longer be Big Blue’s top priority, the team may be wise to take a close look at Florida’s Jadan Baugh, the consensus top running back in this year’s draft class.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound back is a well-built rusher who can be effective on every down. In addition to his impressive blend of size and speed, Baugh is known for his impeccable ball security.

Aside from one fumble during his freshman season, the Atlanta native has held onto the ball for more than 1,000 collegiate snaps. Given the Giants’ struggles with ball security this season, Baugh would likely put those concerns to rest.

In a marquee matchup against No. 3 Georgia this weekend, Baugh should be well-motivated to add to his 763 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He has also caught nine passes for 59 yards out of the backfield.

A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Giants continue to be linked to defensive tackle trade rumors as the NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline approaches, they may find a few college prospects quite intriguing. Washington deserves to be on that list, largely because he can play anywhere along the defensive front.

At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, the Detroit native has impressive size and power, with much of that potential still untapped.

Washington is at his best when stacking blockers, while using his frame to anchor and resist opposing double teams. As a run defender, he projects to maintain gap integrity at the pro level.

As the Ducks prepare to face No. 20 Northwestern in Week 9, look for Washington to be a factor in run defense while showcasing his surprisingly quick first step when trying to collapse the pocket.

Enow Etta, DT, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta (17) tackles Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a former defensive end, Etta is well-versed in getting after the quarterback off the edge and finishing rushes with sacks. However, his versatility in taking on double teams and stuffing run plays led the Wolverines to move him inside.

Given the Giants’ need for an ominous presence on the interior of their defensive line, Etta could be an intriguing fit. He has developed as a run defender, and he uses both his athleticism and technique to pressure the quarterback.

On that note, the Giants may be wise to keep an eye on SHI Stadium in nearby Piscataway, N.J., as Michigan takes on Rutgers this weekend, especially with Etta determined to add to his 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks for the Wolverines this season.

Lucas Carniero, K, Ole Miss

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) kicks a point after touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although teams rarely invest draft capital in specialists, Carneiro is among the top kicking prospects in this year’s class. With Zvada’s recent struggles, New York might wish to keep its options open heading into 2027.

Since transferring to Ole Miss from Western Kentucky following the 2024 season, Carneiro has become one of the Rebels’ top point-scoring weapons.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder is known for his leg strength and clutch kicking. His 48-yard game-winner against Louisville on Sept. 6 earned him co-winner honors for the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

This season, the Cornelius, N.C., native has made 11 of 14 field goals, with his longest coming on a 57-yarder against Charlotte in Week 2. Carneiro has also been perfect on extra-point attempts, going 29-for-29 and earning a total of 62 points.

In what many expect to be a closely contested matchup against Auburn, Carneiro may get a few chances to showcase his kicking prowess this weekend.

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