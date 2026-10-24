Giants 2027 NFL Draft Watch: Four Prospects to Track This Weekend

As the New York Giants (3-2-1) prepare for a Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans (2-4) at NRG Stadium, several Big Blue scouts will be watching closely as college football’s Week 8 slate unfolds.

After the Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, this could be a good time to scout potential targets as they make their cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Beyond their need at running back, the team’s biggest needs remain along both the offensive and defensive lines. Coach John Harbaugh and his staff may also want to add a player who can bolster the return game on special teams.

Here are four players the Giants may keep an eye on this weekend.

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Giants keep searching for in-season answers to their running-game woes, Lacy may be a wise investment for the future.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back has both the speed and field vision to be an elite rusher at the pro level.

Given his ability to quickly read defensive sets, Lacy is a threat as a vertical runner, and the 20-year-old is well-equipped to provide the production currently lacking in East Rutherford.

After dealing with minor hamstring and shoulder injuries earlier in the week, Lacy is no longer listed on the SEC availability report, clearing him for action in his home state of Texas.

As such, look for him to add to his 352 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns through five games this season.

Que’Sean Brown, WR, Virginia Tech

Oct 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Que'sean Brown (3) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brown could interest the Giants as a yards-after-catch weapon out of the slot, their interest would likely hinge on his exceptional speed.

As one of the nation’s leading special teams prospects, Brown leads the FBS with an average of 24.3 yards per punt return.

Given his rare ability to accelerate from the moment he fields the ball, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver could be a top-tier returner at the pro level.

With the Hokies set for a prime-time matchup against Clemson in Week 8, Brown will look to showcase his talents, especially to a Giants team that may need an upgrade in the return game for 2027.

Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While New York’s running woes have been blamed on the lack of a dedicated, three-down workhorse, the interior offensive line could also use help blocking for the ground game.

With John Michael Schmitz likely heading to free agency after being replaced in the starting lineup by Bryan Hudson, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Hawkeyes interior lineman could be an intriguing option for New York, with the versatility to play either guard or center.

Pieper is best known for his top-level movement and high football IQ. His blend of fluidity and strength gives him the chance to be an immediate force in zone blocking, a trait he is likely to showcase in Iowa’s Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

If Pieper can improve his balance, especially in the run game, he could be a solid fit in New York’s offensive scheme.

A.J. Holmes, Jr., DL, Texas Tech

Oct 11, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman AJ Holmes JR. (33) reacts after a sack against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Giants want an upgrade at run defense, they may not need to look any further than Holmes.

The highly touted Red Raiders defender has already earned PFF credit for 11 solo tackles against the run this season.

He has also logged 27 total pressures as a pass rusher, including five sacks, 17 hurries and five quarterback hits. Still, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defender is at his best as a disruptive interior run defender.

New York’s depth behind nose tackle D.J. Reader and defensive lineman Shelby Harris has been scarce this season.

Holmes is a high-octane defender with a frame sturdy enough to withstand opposing double teams.

If Texas Tech hopes to neutralize the Cincinnati Bearcats’ offense in Week 8, Holmes will need to play a major role on defense.

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