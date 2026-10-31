Giants Mailbag: Cam Skattebo, Trading for a Running Back and More

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

Is Cam Skattebo the Giants solidified RB1? I feel he is the Giants best RB, regardless of the ball security problem. — The G-Men Huddle (@TheGMenHuddle) October 28, 2026

Technically, no. By definition, an RB1, or “bell cow,” is an every-down player who handles most rushing and receiving touches, as opposed to someone who is part of a committee.

When I think of a RB1, I think of Derrick Henry of Baltimore, Jonathan Taylor of Indy, Jahmyr Gibbs of Detroit, Bijan Robinson of Atlanta, and Kenneth Walker III of Kansas City. All of those guys I mentioned have played in at least 80% of their team’s offensive snaps.

Skattebo? He’s only played in 47.1% of the Giants' offensive snaps, as he’s been part of a committee — and had he not served a quasi-benching in Week 6, it wouldn’t have made a difference.

So by that definition, no, Skattebo is not an RB1. Is he the Giants’ RB1? Yes. But is he an NFL RB1? No.

What is more realistic, trading for a top RB like Taylor, a mid RB like Pollard, a vet RB to share the load, or no trade a tall? #askPTrain — MikeA (@MTerminalxx) October 28, 2026

Mike, I still do not think the Giants are going to trade for a running back. Again, I will die on the hill because, given the inconsistency of the run defense, in my opinion, they have to acquire a big-bodied plugger for their defensive line, and that is the move that should be prioritized.

Let’s dig a bit into history. The last time the Giants traded in-season for a running back was back in October 1986 when they acquired Ottis Anderson from the then St. Louis Cardinals. They felt they were a player away from making a run and sure enough, Anderson helped them accomplish that.

More recently, let’s look at John Harbaugh’s history with Baltimore. In 2020, the Ravens spent a second-round pick on J.K. Dobbins, and in 2008, the Ravens used a second-round pick on Ray Rice. Those were the only two times the Ravens, with Harbaugh as head coach, spent that high of a draft asset on a running back.

Now maybe the Giants would have drafted Jeremiyah Love in the first round this year, but we’ll never know for sure. My point is I can’t see the Giants parting with premium assets like a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick for a running back when they’re not one running back away from making a run.

Good morning Pat! During the bye week, what is one improvement on each side of the ball you would look to make? I like Mooney, but I feel like if we can get someone like Josh Downs from Indy, that would be an upgrade. I would also look to add some DL help. #askPTrain — KDF (@KericDFoster) October 28, 2026

Hi KDF. I covered it in this article . I’ve been screaming for D-line help, but I suspect it won’t come until the draft next year. Still, we have been covering various options here and here .

I do agree with you about Darnell Mooney. He’s a low-cost option, but I sense Malachi Fields has passed him up on the depth chart and in terms of production.

Had an idea. I want the Giants to retire 53 but it won’t happen. What if it was given as an honor to the captain of the defense. Someone like Burns after he earns it. — Kris Kauffeld (@dublk52) October 28, 2026

What’s good, Kris? That’s a nice idea, but it can’t happen in a game. Remember, rules still govern which jersey numbers certain positions can wear. What happens if a quarterback, running back, tight end, or receiver earns the right to wear it? Again, per the jersey numbering rules, that can’t happen.

Now, if you wanted to give the number to a deserving player to wear in practice, I don't believe any rule prohibits that. But not in a game. (Besides, I think Burns is pretty happy wearing zero.)

Do you think Harbaugh will call plays to keep Zvada off the right hash going forward on FGs until he gets a few consecutive makes under his belt? — Jeff Snyder (@JeffSny77465) October 28, 2026

It doesn't exactly work that way, Jeff. The hash for a field goal attempt depends on where the previous play ended. If you intentionally run third-down plays to one side when you reach field goal range, teams will notice, and you'll become predictable.

The bottom line is that Zvada needs to learn to kick from both hashes.

Are there any options in Free Agency that you would want the Giants to go after?



Just one year deals that can help us remain competitive for this season.



Nothing that will hurt us financially in the future. #askPTrain — The G-Men Huddle (@TheGMenHuddle) October 29, 2026

Do you mean street free agents? If so, the only one that intrigues me is defensive tackle Austin Johnson. If you mean free agents in the future, then it’s way too early for that discussion.

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