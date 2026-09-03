5 Draft Prospects the Giants Should Watch in Week 1 of College Football

After trimming the roster down to 53 , head coach John Harbaugh and the New York Giants have put their full attention into preparing for a Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The front office, on the other hand, will be tuning in to the first full week of college football to watch the top 2027 NFL Draft prospects compete.

Many of the nation's top teams take the first game on their schedule to get up to speed against lesser opponents, but there are still a few top matchups for fans to tune into.

These five draft prospects will get their first crack at showing the Giants why they're worth an early pick.

Miami DTs Justin Scott and Ahmad Moten Sr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes are the only team in the country with two defensive tackles carrying first-round projections into the season. Scott and Moten Sr. were both key contributors in Miami's championship run last year, and they'll kick off their 2026 season with a matchup against Stanford on Friday.

Moten produced nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season, while Scott had 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

The Cardinal may not have high expectations in the ACC. Still, their offensive line offers solid competition for Scott and Moten Sr. Offensive tackle Niki Prongos is the headliner, but the unit as a whole is Stanford's roster strength.

Still, the Miami duo will look to dominate. They'll have tougher competition later in the season, so they must show the Giants, along with the rest of the NFL, that Stanford's line is no match for them. This will be Miami's first big test before an uneven matchup against Florida A&M.

Clemson CB Ashton Hampton

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) blows a kiss to fans after a defensive interception score by cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Blue could be looking to upgrade at cornerback next offseason since Paulson Adebo will no longer have guaranteed money owed to him after this year, and both Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II are only signed through this year.

Of the many first-round-caliber cornerbacks who will be draft-eligible in 2027, Ashton Hampton faces the toughest test in Week 1.

Clemson will face off with LSU on Saturday night. LSU doesn't have the top-end wide receivers that it often does, but new head coach Lane Kiffin's offense is built to create explosive plays in the passing game. His scheme made Jaxson Dart a superstar at Ole Miss.

Hampton is a disciplined cornerback with the speed and length to limit deep passes downfield. He only had one interception last season, but his six pass deflections highlighted his ball skills and length. If he can shut down LSU's attempts to find big plays through the air, his draft stock will rise.

Oregon S Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Clemson's matchup with LSU, Oregon's Saturday afternoon clash with Boise State may be the best game of Week 1. Perich, who transferred from Minnesota this offseason, is one of the Ducks' many talented defenders, and he enters the season as one of the top safeties in the country.

Boise State averaged almost 30 points per game last season, so Perich will need to be at his best in his Oregon debut.

He's a versatile safety, capable of playing in the box or in single-high coverage. Last season, 294 of his snaps came at free safety , with 338 in the box. His early-season slate is one to watch, as the Ducks take on quarterback Drew Mestemaker, an early Heisman candidate , and Oklahoma State in Week 2.

With a strong season, Perich could put pressure on Giants starters Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin.

Indiana WR Charlie Becker

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) during Indiana University's football camp practice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ninth-ranked player in Dane Brugler's initial top 50 , Becker is set to step into a primary role for the Hoosiers this season. After a quiet start to the 2025 season, he had three 100-yard games in a four-game stretch late in the campaign.

He showed off impressive jump-ball skills last year, but with Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. now in the NFL, he should see an increased target share.

Indiana takes on North Texas in Week 1 before a true tune-up against Howard in Week 2. The UNT matchup isn't expected to be closely contested, but all eyes will be on the defending national champions in their opening game. Becker will need to prove that he can build on his late-season heroics.

His outside-the-numbers play style could be a perfect fit in New York if he proves himself worthy of an early selection.

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