Giants Land Another Big Receiving Target in New 2027 Mock Draft

The New York Giants have spent significant resources on the receiver position this offseason. They signed Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III (who has since suffered a season-ending injury ), Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios, and drafted Malachi Fields in the third round.

But if Big Blue wants to find a true WR2 to put opposite Malik Nabers , it may only come through the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic proposed one possible solution in his latest mock draft , pairing Indiana wideout Charlie Becker with the Giants, whom he called a “team-first, do-everything receiver who is big enough to be an X, quick enough to work the slot, and durable enough to block.”

Before the Hoosiers' late-season matchup with Penn State last year, Becker had logged just seven catches in his collegiate career. In the following seven games, the Indiana wideout totaled 27 catches for 522 yards and three touchdowns, helping his team win the National Championship Game.

Now that former Hoosiers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. are in the NFL, Becker will step into a bigger role in 2026.

Becker stands at six-foot-four and has 4.4 speed. His combination of size, athleticism, and ball skills makes him one of the most dangerous receivers in college football. Outside of Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Texas's Cam Coleman, he's viewed by many scouts as the best receiver prospect in the upcoming class.

Becker is a true X-receiver. He lined up on the outside on 80.7% of his snaps last season, per PFF . With the Giants, he would allow Nabers to move around the formation a bit more, creating advantageous situations for the receiver. In his rookie season, Nabers earned a PFF receiving grade of 89.4 from the slot, but he still spent just 27.1% of his snaps there.

Getting Nabers on the move before the snap and decreasing the amount of press coverage that he faces would create easier opportunities to get the ball to the WR1.

Of course, Malachi Fields could fill that role this season. He's another big-bodied receiver who plays primarily on the outside.

The third-round pick has been impressive in training camp and caught a touchdown from Dart in his preseason debut. But it's bold to ask a third-round rookie to fill the WR2 spot immediately. He'll need to grow into the role over time.

Regardless of what happens with Fields, Becker right now is a strong option in next year's draft and someone who looks like he could give quarterback Jaxson Dart a true secondary weapon.

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