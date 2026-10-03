Giants 2027 NFL Draft Watch: Four Prospects to Monitor This Weekend

For the New York Giants , it is never too early to think about the future.

While the Giants (2-1) prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium, several team scouts will be keeping close watch on the college football weekend slate, eyeing potential targets as they make their cases for selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

New York is likely to enter draft season with several needs on its roster. Right now, the team is expected to focus on upgrading the interiors of both its offensive and defensive lines. The club is also expected to add talent at cornerback and receiver.

Though coach John Harbaugh is known for prioritizing talent over positional need, he will always do what is best for his football team at draft time. In that regard, here are four players the Giants may keep a close eye on this weekend.

Evan Tengesdahl, G, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats Evan Tengesdahl | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tengesdahl has been a mainstay along Cincinnati's offensive line since his first full collegiate season in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman started every game at left guard in 2025 and has logged 735 snaps across 13 contests. In that span, he has allowed no sacks, two hits, and nine hurries on 408 pass-blocking snaps.

Tengesdahl is at his best as a run blocker. Despite falling a bit short in terms of wingspan, the Dayton, Ohio, native more than makes up for it with above-average lateral movement and lower-body strength.

With the Bearcats set to take on Arizona this weekend, Tengesdahl should be significantly tested against a strong Wildcats defensive front.

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York may not need to look very far to add some much-needed size and sure hands to its receiving room in 2027. Duff is exactly the type of contested-catch weapon the Giants would like to pair opposite star wideout Malik Nabers.

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Duff can power through contact to earn his share of receptions at the catch point. Through the first four games of the season, he has compiled 29 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns, making him Rutgers' top pass-catching target.

As the Scarlet Knights prepare to host Indiana this weekend, expect Duff to showcase his talents against the Hoosiers' secondary, while giving Giants fans a reason to wonder whether their next game-changer is currently playing his home games just a short drive away in Piscataway.

Max Tucker, CB, Boston College

Sep 26, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Max Tucker (3) celebrates with defensive back Ashton Cunningham (14) after making a stop in the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Alumni Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Tucker has been underutilized by the Eagles this season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back has made the most of his time on the field.

To date, Tucker has totaled 13 tackles, five of which came against a stout Cincinnati Bearcats offense on Sept. 5. His strip against Virginia Tech in the third quarter on Sept. 26 earned him his first career forced fumble.

As a junior last year, Tucker saw action in 12 games with five starts at cornerback, compiling 25 tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception, showing his consistency and growth. BC coach Bill O'Brien should give Tucker an adequate chance to showcase both against SMU this weekend.

Tucker’s aggressive pursuit of the ball and his mixture of speed and physicality make him an intriguing mid-round prospect for Big Blue in 2027.

Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Known for his explosive first step, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder can put opposing offensive linemen on their heels in short order. In addition to his aggressive pursuit of the quarterback, he has demonstrated pro-ready gap awareness, making him a solid contributor to the Crimson Tide's run defense.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is known for deploying a system predicated on stopping the run while maintaining continuous pressure on the quarterback. With Alabama scheduled to clash with Mississippi State this weekend, Pierre will undoubtedly have the Bulldogs' quarterback Kamario Taylor in his sights.

If the Giants wish to add some notable aggression to their pass rush in 2027, Pierre should be on their radar as well.

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