New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh deserves a lot of praise for how he has handled his first season with the franchise. If one thing stands out in particular, it's how he rallies his players to respond to ugly losses and turn them into statement victories.

That is what happened once again on Sunday, when the Giants rebounded from a collapse against the Commanders in Week 10 to defensively throttle the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-18, in arguably their most impressive win of the campaign.

Now at 6-3-1, the Giants have created a little extra space in the NFC East standings and finally earned some serious respect from the oddsmakers in Vegas. Ahead of Week 12, FanDuel Sportsbook has opened the Giants as 6.5-point road favorites for their trip to face the Indianapolis Colts.

That opening line is the largest road spread oddsmakers have given the Giants this season, and it's the second time in three weeks they've been favored. The team continues to fight to preserve its lead in the division race and prove it can compete with some of the teams it could face if it makes the postseason dance.

Really, this week's matchup offers the Giants a chance to finally be viewed as the top dog, while the Colts, at 3-8, have seen their season go in the opposite direction, with an inevitable rebuild looming in the offseason.

The Aftermath of the Jonathan Taylor Saga

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the paths both franchises have taken, the Giants carry a lot of pressure to win this game if they want to maintain their pace and keep the outside world's faith that they are a playoff-caliber team.

If one player on the Indianapolis roster could still stand in the way, it's Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who was one of the biggest subjects of trade talk ahead of the November 10 deadline.

Harbaugh was among the most aggressive pursuers of the All-Pro ball carrier, as he wanted to land a true bellcow back to upgrade a Giants ground game that was struggling to produce.

The Giants' offer, which reportedly included a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, wasn't enough to convince the Colts to move on from arguably their best player, whom they viewed as a centerpiece of their future.

With a bevy of key players either traded away or released, the four-time 1,000-yard rusher has the chance to spoil the Giants' visit to Indianapolis and prove the franchise that drafted him made the right choice in turning down their offer.

No one can blame the Giants for not throwing even more draft capital at the Colts, especially after they already sacrificed their 2027 fifth-round choice to the Minnesota Vikings to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy and turn their season around after losing Jaxson Dart in Week 2.

Even with the postseason in sight, it would have been tough to mortgage their future for a player who, despite his talents, might not have been around for more than a couple of years in a league where nothing is guaranteed.

That said, it might sting more for Harbaugh and company if Taylor wrecks their plans to cruise to a victory over the struggling Colts and puts them back in a precarious position in the NFC East standings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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