New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a mission.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft knew the odds were stacked against Big Blue in its quest to topple the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars in their nationally televised showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Fortunately for Giants Nation, the 23-year-old delivered his best performance of the season, helping the club to a 23-18 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday in East Rutherford. He finished the game with four total tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 12 pressures, the second-most by any player in a game this season.

For his efforts, Carter has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11. It's the first time he has earned the honor in his career.

You already know 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJQNJoVU2Z — New York Giants (@Giants) November 25, 2026

Carter noticed that national pundits overwhelmingly picked the Jaguars to hand New York its fourth loss of the season. He treated the matchup as a chance to earn respect and to prove how good the Giants' defense is.

"Yeah, we heard everybody pretty much counted us out, that we pretty much had no chance, that we couldn't stick with their offense," Carter said from his postgame podium. "But we took that as disrespect, and we came out with a chip on our shoulder."

Despite a statistically slow start to the season, Carter has remained one of the Giants' most important defenders. Under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the club has adopted a pass-rush style built on blitz pressure.

Since team captain Brian Burns suffered a season-ending ACL injury, the unit has been much more effective with schemed pressures. Carter, along with fellow linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and first-year phenom Arvell Reese , has helped champion that cause.

Still, the 2025 All-Rookie linebacker knew the Giants' defensive success in Week 11 depended as much on stopping the run as on making life uncomfortable for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Giants held Jacksonville's rushing attack to just 77 yards, and seven of those came from Lawrence himself.

"Yeah, I think they had 70 rushing in total," Carter recalled. "Like I always say, if they can't run, they can't win. That's what we did today."

Abdul Carter is Carrying on A Deep Tradition of Giants’ Defensive Excellence

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) on the field after the national anthem before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his 10 starts this season, Carter has compiled 26 total tackles (five for loss), 13 quarterback hits, four sacks and one forced fumble, combining speed and power in a unique but effective way.

His athleticism and instincts routinely let him be a consistent, disruptive force against opposing quarterbacks, which only increases his value to New York's defense.

He also becomes the third member of Big Blue's defense to win the award this season. The Penn State product joins Reese (Week 9) and cornerback Deonte Banks (Week 4).

The last time New York had at least three Defensive Player of the Week winners in a season was in 2016. That year, safety Landon Collins (twice), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie won the award, per Giants.com.

The Giants have also produced two NFC Players of the Month. Safety Jevón Holland was named the conference's top defensive player for September, and receiver Malik Nabers took home the offensive honor for October.

Reese continues to draw consideration for NFC Rookie of the Year and has been voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week twice this season.

As the Giants move into Week 12, coach John Harbaugh understands that their toughest tests may still lie ahead. Their victory over the favored Jaguars still shows that Big Blue deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's top-tier teams.

If any doubt remains, expect Carter to keep New York playing at its highest level.

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