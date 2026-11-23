East Rutherford, NJ — Grading the New York Giants' 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offense: C-

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) tucks the ball to run during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J.J. McCarthy was a little too streaky for our tastes, finishing 18-of-38 for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Giants' running game, predictably, couldn't get much going against the tough Jaguars run defense. New York finished with 77 yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and one touchdown, scored by quarterback Jameis Winston on a tush push.

Cam Skattebo had yet another fumble (he currently leads the league with five), and after that, the Giants only ran the ball once until the last two minutes of the game, when they were looking to chew up what was left of the clock.

Defense: A

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' defense had Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence skittish all evening, with Lawrence finishing 25-of-47 for 301 yards, two interceptions, and only one touchdown.

The Giants also sacked Lawrence three times, twice by Abdul Carter, who declared himself the "best in the world" after the game. He delivered the goods, racking up eight total pressures, including two tackles for loss and two sacks.

What the stat sheet didn't show is that Carter also drew multiple holding penalties from the flag-happy crew led by referee Craig Wrolstad.

The bottom line is that it is NFC Defensive Player of the Week-worthy production. Overall, the defense rose to the occasion, with four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and 14 pass breakups. That's about as solid a night as you'll see.

Special Teams: C+

New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) successfully kicks a field goal during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another week, another miss from the right hash by Dominic Zvada, who this time missed a chip-shot 32-yarder wide left. While he did make his other three attempts, from 53, 43, and 54 yards, we're not sure how much longer the Giants can keep taking these chances with an inconsistent kicker.

Elijah Campbell had a big penalty on a huge opening kickoff, but after that, the special teams settled down. Jordan Stout averaged 54.5 net yards and pinned the Jaguars inside the 20 on one of his four punts. Xavier Gipson handled the punt returns (one) and kickoffs, and there wasn't a single muff.

Coaching: B

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field following a 23-18 victory during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Solid effort by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who sent the dogs after Trevor Lawrence and never allowed him to get fully comfortable in the pocket.

We're still not enamored with the running offense, as we don't really see it as having an identity in terms of the blocking scheme, which, we wonder, might be creating the inconsistencies the Giants have struggled with.

And speaking of the running game, we get it that Skattebo's fumble might have created some doubt about having him touch the ball again, at least until later in the fourth quarter, when the clock was winding down.

But why they didn't at least turn to the more sure-handed Devin Singletary to chew precious seconds off the clock is a mystery.

Still, credit to John Harbaugh for using the gut punch they suffered against Washington as added motivation to wake the sleeping Giants in time to earn their sixth win of the season.

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