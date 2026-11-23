EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter knows what he has inside of him.

And after hearing the criticisms about his play all week long, to which he responded with a simple post on his X account vowing to "show y'all," and after undoubtedly hearing that the Giants shouldn't even bother to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2 before their humbling 23-18 loss to Big Blue), Carter was even more certain of what was to come.

"As a defense, we showed what we're really about," Carter told CBS' Tracy Wolfson once the game had ended. "And for me, I'm the best in the world."

Carter certainly delivered a performance, one of many the Giants hope to see from him for however long his NFL career might last, that can serve as a building block toward his quest to be "the best in the world."

The second-year defender registered a career-high-tying five quarterback hits, along with four total tackles, 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss.

His two sacks were the first of what the Giants hope will be many multi-sack games in his career, and he had 12 quarterback pressures in all.

"Twelve pressures, did he?" said a delighted head coach John Harbaugh after the game. "Twelve pressures. Should have given him two game balls, I guess."

Turning serious, Harbaugh said he wasn't surprised to see Carter have the kind of game he did.

"Reading the quotes, you know, I mean that he gave you guys. He's been saying the same thing to me," he said.

"But more than that, he's been practicing that way. So to see him break out and get the sack and the quarterback hits, it was great."

It certainly was, as the Giants not only took another step forward in their quest to win the NFC East, but also showed they can stand toe-to-toe with, and outslug, a team with a winning record that many had deemed an AFC powerhouse.

"I really just told myself, I'm just going to take the over and win this game for us," Carter said, also giving a shoutout to the rest of his teammates on defense for helping make it a team effort.

"God put me in this position. He gave me these abilities, and I'm just taking advantage of them."

Beyond the numbers on the stat sheet, Carter drew at least two holding penalties in what was a flag-filled game, with the Jaguars taking the brunt of the yellow flags.

The former Penn State defender also helped some of his teammates get into position to make plays, a welcome sight for the young man who said the Giants were disrespected coming into the game.

"Yeah, we heard, you know, everybody pretty much counted us out, saying we pretty much had no chance," he said.

"We couldn't stick with their offense, but we just took that as disrespect. We came out with a chip on our shoulder."

And for Carter, it was one of many performances that will hopefully help him achieve his "best in the world" goal.

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